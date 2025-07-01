Get Your Glow On: Must-Have Highlighters for the Payday Party Sale

Glow up your summer style with the best highlighters at Myntra Payday Party Sale (June 1–6)! With vegan shine, chrome finish, and ultra-pigmented feel, these best-sellers glow bright at unbeatable prices. These all-time favorites are a promise of comfort, slipping on, and a slow burn that makes you glow through the day or be bold at night. Just in time, with massive discounts, free delivery, and super-convenient returns, it is high time to up your glow game, shop smart, and soak up the sun this summer with big discounts, deliveries via free shipping, and super-easy returns!

Insight Cosmetics Cosmic Power gives a glow-glow and is vegan-friendly because it works with your foundation and gives a glowing dew effect. It is also extremely pigmented and provides understated shimmer and intense sparkle, ideal to wear all day and not many lines.

Key Features:

Vegan, cruelty-free formula

Cream-to-powder texture with high payoff

Long-lasting brightening

Suitable for fair to dusky skin tones

Portable 3.5 g compact

Glitter particles can appear chunky on textured skin

Want a sensational metallic finish? Maybelline Master Chrome Molten Rose Gold gives intense chrome-colored illumination that is extremely buttery soft. Resistant and deep pigmented, it lasts long and is perfect to apply on dramatic evening Disco makeup and glow-like cheekbones.

Key Features:

High-impact shine in metallic finish

Creamy powder texture

Blends well for customized intensity

Inclusive shimmer suitable for all skin types

Drugstore luxury at an affordable price

Too intense or heavy for very light skin if used too much

To make your skin crease-proof and creamy-looking, Lakme's Sultry Gold Velvet Creme Highlighter can be incorporated into the skin with ease using jojoba oil and a vitamin‑E-enriched formula, making you stunning all day without the greasiness.

Key Features:

Cream-to-powder formula with velvety finish, Vitamin E & jojoba oil enriched

Lightweight & easy to build

Long-lasting shine that won't cake

Pocket-sized compact

First shimmer may be delicate; it needs layering to have an effect.

Give your skin a photo-perfect flush with Makeup Revolution Dare To Divulge—a highly-pigmented powder highlighter featuring an eye-searing glow. Silky and lightweight, ideal for a pro-level glow without flashback excess.

Key Features:

Extreme-pigmentation powder formula

Light and buildable, a little goes a long way

Suitable for fair to medium skin tones

Photograph-friendly, long-lasting

Affordable beauty basics

Longevity is variable; these can easily be damaged

These highlighters are all ideal for every makeup mood—whether it's the plant-based Insight Cosmetics for sheer radiance or metallic Maybelline, opulent Lakme, and blinding Revolution glitter. They are all great options during Myntra's Payday Party Sale (June 1–6), with silky textures, long-lasting sheen, and show-stopping finishes. Whatever your highlighter dream—office skin radiance, festival rave glow, or strobing full glam—these highlighters are here for you, all at a budget-friendly price point. Swipe, blend, and shine your brightest self now with luxury looks at affordable prices.

