Get Your Glow On: Must-Have Highlighters for the Payday Party Sale
Discover four glow-getting highlighters—Vegan Creamy Glaze, Intense Metallic, Creamy Crème, and Ultra-Pigment Powder. All perfect picks to elevate your makeup during Myntra’s Payday Sale!
Glow up your summer style with the best highlighters at Myntra Payday Party Sale (June 1–6)! With vegan shine, chrome finish, and ultra-pigmented feel, these best-sellers glow bright at unbeatable prices. These all-time favorites are a promise of comfort, slipping on, and a slow burn that makes you glow through the day or be bold at night. Just in time, with massive discounts, free delivery, and super-convenient returns, it is high time to up your glow game, shop smart, and soak up the sun this summer with big discounts, deliveries via free shipping, and super-easy returns!
1. Insight Cosmetics Cosmic Power Highlighter
Insight Cosmetics Cosmic Power gives a glow-glow and is vegan-friendly because it works with your foundation and gives a glowing dew effect. It is also extremely pigmented and provides understated shimmer and intense sparkle, ideal to wear all day and not many lines.
Key Features:
- Vegan, cruelty-free formula
- Cream-to-powder texture with high payoff
- Long-lasting brightening
- Suitable for fair to dusky skin tones
- Portable 3.5 g compact
- Glitter particles can appear chunky on textured skin
2. Maybelline Master Chrome (Molten Rose Gold)
Want a sensational metallic finish? Maybelline Master Chrome Molten Rose Gold gives intense chrome-colored illumination that is extremely buttery soft. Resistant and deep pigmented, it lasts long and is perfect to apply on dramatic evening Disco makeup and glow-like cheekbones.
Key Features:
- High-impact shine in metallic finish
- Creamy powder texture
- Blends well for customized intensity
- Inclusive shimmer suitable for all skin types
- Drugstore luxury at an affordable price
- Too intense or heavy for very light skin if used too much
3. Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Velvet Creme (Sultry Gold)
To make your skin crease-proof and creamy-looking, Lakme's Sultry Gold Velvet Creme Highlighter can be incorporated into the skin with ease using jojoba oil and a vitamin‑E-enriched formula, making you stunning all day without the greasiness.
Key Features:
- Cream-to-powder formula with velvety finish, Vitamin E & jojoba oil enriched
- Lightweight & easy to build
- Long-lasting shine that won't cake
- Pocket-sized compact
- First shimmer may be delicate; it needs layering to have an effect.
4. Makeup Revolution Highlight Reloaded
Give your skin a photo-perfect flush with Makeup Revolution Dare To Divulge—a highly-pigmented powder highlighter featuring an eye-searing glow. Silky and lightweight, ideal for a pro-level glow without flashback excess.
Key Features:
- Extreme-pigmentation powder formula
- Light and buildable, a little goes a long way
- Suitable for fair to medium skin tones
- Photograph-friendly, long-lasting
- Affordable beauty basics
- Longevity is variable; these can easily be damaged
These highlighters are all ideal for every makeup mood—whether it's the plant-based Insight Cosmetics for sheer radiance or metallic Maybelline, opulent Lakme, and blinding Revolution glitter. They are all great options during Myntra's Payday Party Sale (June 1–6), with silky textures, long-lasting sheen, and show-stopping finishes. Whatever your highlighter dream—office skin radiance, festival rave glow, or strobing full glam—these highlighters are here for you, all at a budget-friendly price point. Swipe, blend, and shine your brightest self now with luxury looks at affordable prices.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
