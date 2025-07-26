Grab Now: Elegant Ethnic Wear to Shop at Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)

The elegance of ethnic wear is unmatched when it comes to festive charm and cultural grace. Whether you’re heading to a family function, attending a wedding, or dressing up for a festive dinner, ethnic styles like embroidered kurtas, printed dupattas, and flowing shararas bring beauty and comfort together. Myntra brings you the perfect collection of ethnic essentials just in time for the season. Shop during the Myntra Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July 2025 and enjoy great discounts on these beautiful finds.

Make a graceful statement with this pink kurti set by Inddus. Featuring delicate embroidery, a flared sharara, and a matching dupatta, it’s ideal for festive occasions and traditional celebrations. Add it to your wardrobe for a touch of effortless charm.

Key Features:

Soft fabric with intricate embroidery all over

Flared sharara adds volume and movement

Dupatta with light detailing completes the look

Pink hue suits most Indian skin tones

Might feel slightly warm for daytime summer wear

This Patola printed dupatta by Sangria adds a pop of color and tradition to any plain kurta set. Lightweight and vibrant, it’s a quick and stylish way to elevate your ethnic look. Pair it with solids for the perfect contrast.

Key Features:

Bright Patola print rooted in Indian craft

Soft fabric that drapes well and feels light

Easy to style with various kurta sets

Ideal for festive and casual wear

Might require careful washing to maintain print

Create your own custom ethnic look with this unstitched embroidered set from Peachmode. With delicate patterns and elegant fabric, it offers creative freedom while keeping it festive. Stitch it your way and make a personalized fashion statement.

Key Features:

Includes fabric for kurta, bottom, and dupatta

Delicate embroidery on a soft base fabric

Suitable for tailoring to your own fit

Ideal for both daily and festive wear

May require extra effort for stitching and lining

A soft blend of florals and sequin work makes this kurta set from Inddus both elegant and festive. The pastel color scheme adds a modern edge while the matching palazzos and dupatta complete the ensemble. A great pick for family events and special evenings.

Key Features:

Floral thread and sequin embroidery for a festive touch

Comfortable kurta and palazzos with a relaxed fit

Pastel tones that suit all age groups

Dupatta adds a graceful layering piece

Sequins may need gentle handling during wash

Ethnic wear has a timeless appeal, and these handpicked pieces from Myntra blend tradition with modern style. Whether you prefer a ready-to-wear kurta set or want to tailor your own design, you’ll find rich details, breathable fabrics, and graceful silhouettes across this collection. Don't miss the chance to stock up during the Myntra Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July 2025, where festive discounts make dressing up easier than ever. Shop now and make every celebration stylish.

