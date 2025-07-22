Grab Now: Must-Have Sarees at Myntra for Every Occasion

Myntra offers a curated selection of sarees that range from sequinned silk blends to soft chiffon and floral georgettes—all designed to cater to modern tastes while retaining classic charm. From rich embellishments to lightweight fabrics, this collection features versatile pieces that make saree-wearing easy, stylish, and incredibly comfortable. Whether you're new to draping sarees or looking to expand your festive wardrobe, Myntra’s latest range includes breathable chiffons for daily elegance and designer pieces perfect for wedding events and evening functions.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Crafted from a silk-blend fabric, this sequinned designer saree by LeeliPeeri radiates opulence with every drape. Its elegant embellishments and rich texture make it ideal for wedding functions or celebratory evenings. Indulge in this glamorous pick from Myntra.

Key features:

Silk blend fabric offers a premium, glossy finish

Sequinned detailing adds high-shine glamor

Comes with an unstitched blouse for customization

Perfect for formal events and festive nights

Sequins may feel slightly heavy for long wear

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This elegant saree from House of Pataudi pairs intricate embroidery with a soft drape, bringing heritage craftsmanship into the spotlight. It includes a matching blouse for a complete look. Consider this refined option now available on Myntra.

Key features:

Detailed embroidery enhances the traditional look

Fabric has a graceful fall and soft finish

Comes with a complementary stitched blouse

Suitable for both day and night festivities

Requires dry cleaning to maintain embroidery quality

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Perfect for everyday elegance, this pure chiffon striped saree by Sutra Attire delivers flowy charm with a modern twist. The airy material keeps it light and wearable throughout the day. Add this fuss-free style to your saree collection from Myntra.

Key features:

Pure chiffon fabric is breathable and lightweight

Subtle stripe pattern adds structure and style

Ideal for workwear, lunch dates, or casual events

Effortless to drape and comfortable for long hours

May require lining for better opacity

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Celebrate femininity with this floral georgette saree featuring subtle sequins for just the right amount of sparkle. It’s ideal for semi-formal occasions or light evening events. Get this soft, stylish saree now on Myntra.

Key features:

Georgette fabric gives a soft, flowy appearance

Floral print adds a fresh, youthful vibe

Sequins subtly enhance its festive appeal

Lightweight feel makes it easy to carry

May need steam pressing before use

Sarees remain one of the most iconic and versatile garments in Indian fashion, and Myntra’s latest collection beautifully captures this balance of tradition and trend. Whether you prefer something light for daily elegance or a bold, sequinned look for a celebration, these sarees offer something for everyone. Explore must-have sarees at Myntra now. From sequinned designer styles to light chiffon drapes, these elegant picks are perfect for festive, formal, or everyday wear. Shop timeless pieces today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.