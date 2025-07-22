Grab These Stylish Tops on Myntra to Refresh Your Everyday Wardrobe
Upgrade your wardrobe with Myntra’s trending tops—linen shirts, floral peplums, ribbed tube styles, and classic V-necks that combine comfort and style for daily wear.
Looking for stylish tops that are easy to pair, super comfortable, and right on trend? Myntra brings you a fresh and exciting collection of women’s tops perfect for summer outings, casual brunches, or relaxed evenings with friends. With options ranging from breathable cotton-linen blends and pretty florals to bold solids and modern silhouettes, these pieces are designed to elevate your everyday style. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it low-key, these versatile tops are wardrobe must-haves. Here are four trendy and must-have tops to add to your closet this season.
DressBerry Cotton Linen Shirt Style Top
This DressBerry shirt-style top combines structure and softness with its breathable cotton-linen blend. The tie-up back adds a subtle twist to a classic silhouette. Ideal for coffee runs or casual office wear.
Key Features:
- Cotton-linen fabric feels light and airy
- Shirt-style collar gives a structured look
- Tie-up back detail adds feminine flair
- Neutral tone pairs with denim or skirts
- Fabric may wrinkle easily with wear
Slenor Floral Peplum Top
Add a splash of femininity to your day with this Slenor Floral Peplum Top. Designed in georgette with a flared waist, it gives off a breezy and flattering look. Perfect for brunches and daytime get-togethers.
Key Features:
- Georgette fabric offers flowy movement
- Peplum cut flatters waistlines
- Bright floral print lifts any outfit
- Comfortable to wear in warm weather
- Needs layering as fabric may be sheer
Tokyo Talkies Ribbed Tube Top
Show off bold summer style with this ribbed tube top from Tokyo Talkies. With an asymmetrical hem and snug fit, it’s made for sunny days and high-waisted pairings. A bold yet minimal piece for statement-making looks.
Key Features:
- Ribbed stretch fabric hugs the body well
- Asymmetrical hem adds a trendy edge
- Tube silhouette suits high-waisted bottoms
- Perfect for parties or casual summer wear
- Might roll or shift during long movement
DRAAX Fashions Solid V-Neck Top
Elevate your everyday wardrobe with this V-neck solid top by DRAAX Fashions. Featuring clean lines and a flattering neckline, it’s the perfect blend of simplicity and style. Whether you're dressing it up with accessories or keeping it casual, this versatile piece is a go-to staple you'll find yourself wearing again and again.
Key Features:
- Solid color makes it easy to pair
- V-neck design adds definition
- Comfortable material for daily wear
- Works for both office and casual settings
- Fit may feel snug on broader shoulders
Whether you're updating your summer basics or adding a bold, standout piece to your collection, these stylish tops from Myntra have something for every mood and occasion. Designed with breathable fabrics, flattering cuts, and eye-catching details, they bring the perfect mix of comfort and trend. From laid-back looks to chic brunch outfits, these tops are versatile enough to suit any style. Plus, they’re budget-friendly, making it easy to refresh your wardrobe without overspending. Pick your favorites, mix and match effortlessly, and enjoy easy, everyday fashion all season long.
