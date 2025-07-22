Grab These Stylish Tops on Myntra to Refresh Your Everyday Wardrobe

Looking for stylish tops that are easy to pair, super comfortable, and right on trend? Myntra brings you a fresh and exciting collection of women’s tops perfect for summer outings, casual brunches, or relaxed evenings with friends. With options ranging from breathable cotton-linen blends and pretty florals to bold solids and modern silhouettes, these pieces are designed to elevate your everyday style. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it low-key, these versatile tops are wardrobe must-haves. Here are four trendy and must-have tops to add to your closet this season.

This DressBerry shirt-style top combines structure and softness with its breathable cotton-linen blend. The tie-up back adds a subtle twist to a classic silhouette. Ideal for coffee runs or casual office wear.

Key Features:

Cotton-linen fabric feels light and airy

Shirt-style collar gives a structured look

Tie-up back detail adds feminine flair

Neutral tone pairs with denim or skirts

Fabric may wrinkle easily with wear

Add a splash of femininity to your day with this Slenor Floral Peplum Top. Designed in georgette with a flared waist, it gives off a breezy and flattering look. Perfect for brunches and daytime get-togethers.

Key Features:

Georgette fabric offers flowy movement

Peplum cut flatters waistlines

Bright floral print lifts any outfit

Comfortable to wear in warm weather

Needs layering as fabric may be sheer

Show off bold summer style with this ribbed tube top from Tokyo Talkies. With an asymmetrical hem and snug fit, it’s made for sunny days and high-waisted pairings. A bold yet minimal piece for statement-making looks.

Key Features:

Ribbed stretch fabric hugs the body well

Asymmetrical hem adds a trendy edge

Tube silhouette suits high-waisted bottoms

Perfect for parties or casual summer wear

Might roll or shift during long movement

Elevate your everyday wardrobe with this V-neck solid top by DRAAX Fashions. Featuring clean lines and a flattering neckline, it’s the perfect blend of simplicity and style. Whether you're dressing it up with accessories or keeping it casual, this versatile piece is a go-to staple you'll find yourself wearing again and again.

Key Features:

Solid color makes it easy to pair

V-neck design adds definition

Comfortable material for daily wear

Works for both office and casual settings

Fit may feel snug on broader shoulders

Whether you're updating your summer basics or adding a bold, standout piece to your collection, these stylish tops from Myntra have something for every mood and occasion. Designed with breathable fabrics, flattering cuts, and eye-catching details, they bring the perfect mix of comfort and trend. From laid-back looks to chic brunch outfits, these tops are versatile enough to suit any style. Plus, they’re budget-friendly, making it easy to refresh your wardrobe without overspending. Pick your favorites, mix and match effortlessly, and enjoy easy, everyday fashion all season long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.