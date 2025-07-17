Grab These Workout Essentials Now: Activewear Picks You Need From The Myntra Mega Savings Sale

The right activewear can boost your confidence and comfort during every workout. Whether you're hitting the gym, stretching through a yoga session, or going on a quick run, choosing the right pieces makes all the difference. Now is the perfect time to refresh your fitness wardrobe during the Myntra Mega Savings Sale from 11th to 17th July 2025. Discover these must-have tops and tights that blend performance, ease, and everyday style.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Designed for runners and fitness lovers, this technical knit tee provides breathability and comfort in motion. Its vibrant teal colour adds energy to your workout look. Consider this a functional staple that keeps pace with your routine.

Key Features:

Technical knit fabric allows air circulation and flexibility

Quick-dry material helps manage sweat effectively

Modern athletic fit enhances movement

Flat seams reduce friction and irritation

May feel too fitted for those preferring a relaxed fit

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This printed tee brings a fun yet functional twist to your activewear collection. Designed to keep you cool and dry, it's ideal for cardio, yoga, or even casual wear. Add it to your wardrobe for comfort and flair.

Key Features:

Moisture-wicking technology keeps sweat at bay

Abstract print adds a touch of individuality

Round neck and short sleeves for easy layering

Stretchable fabric allows full range of motion

Print may fade slightly after repeated washes

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Comfort meets flexibility in these HRX yoga tights, created to support movement while adding a stylish edge with slits. They’re lightweight and breathable, making them suitable for low-impact workouts or casual wear. Choose these for your yoga or pilates sessions.

Key Features:

Slits at the ankle add a modern and breathable detail

Four-way stretch fabric supports movement

Wide waistband ensures stability and grip

Smooth, lightweight texture for everyday comfort

Light shades may become slightly see-through in certain lighting

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Reliable and easy to style, these black tights are a wardrobe essential for workouts or lounging. With a snug fit and high waist, they’re built to move with you. Consider these your go-to bottoms for fitness or daily errands.

Key Features:

High-waist design supports core and adds comfort

Sturdy black fabric flatters all body types

Great for yoga, walks, or casual days out

Stretchable construction allows ease of movement

Thicker fabric may feel warm during high-intensity workouts

From supportive tights to breathable tops, these activewear pieces combine all-day comfort with effortless style for every type of workout. With the Myntra Mega Savings Sale running from 11th to 17th July 2025, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your fitness wardrobe at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re just starting a new fitness journey or staying committed to your goals, these curated picks are designed to move with you. Stay cool, stay stylish, and power through every session with confidence and comfort.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.