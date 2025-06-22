Grab Women’s Shorts Under 400 Now

If you are searching for affordable and stylish women’s shorts, this guide is for you. We have selected the best options under ₹400 available on Flipkart. These shorts are comfortable, trendy, and perfect for daily wear. Whether you are at home, running errands, or going for a walk, these budget-friendly options will work well. Choose from a variety of colors, fits, and fabrics without spending too much. Shop smart and get the perfect pair today from Flipkart.

Max offers an everyday casual essential with these grey printed shorts, perfect for lounging or light outdoor strolls. The soft fabric feels comfortable against the skin, while the subtle print adds a playful yet muted touch to your summer wardrobe.

Key Features:

Soft cotton blend fabric ensures breathable comfort

All-over muted print gives a laid-back aesthetic

Elasticated waistband with drawstring for a snug fit

Mid-thigh length ideal for warm-weather wear

Lacks side pockets for added functionality

A neutral wardrobe must-have, these solid beige shorts from Alkacreation bring minimalism and ease into your everyday look. The light tone pairs seamlessly with tops and tanks, while the structured finish elevates even a simple outfit.

Key Features:

Lightweight fabric with a smooth, slightly crisp finish

Neutral beige colour makes styling effortless

Features belt loops and button closure for secure fit

Suitable for casual outings or travel wear

Slightly sheer fabric may need layering underneath

For those who love utility with style, SS Unicorn’s black cargo shorts check every box. These self-design shorts come with multiple pockets and a rugged look, perfect for pairing with boots or sneakers for a functional streetwear outfit.

Key Features:

Cargo style with flap pockets adds utilitarian appeal

Durable fabric designed for extended wear

Adjustable waistband ensures a custom fit

Self-textured fabric enhances the visual depth

Slightly heavier material not ideal for extreme heat

Add a pop of bold colour to your casual days with these solid purple shorts by Mast & Harbour. The rich tone makes them a standout piece, while the clean finish and breathable fabric keep comfort at the forefront.

Key Features:

Crafted from soft fabric for comfortable everyday wear

Vivid purple shade makes for eye-catching styling

Regular fit suitable for a variety of body types

Zip fly and button closure for a neat front finish

No drawstring may limit waist flexibility for some

You do not have to spend a lot to look stylish and feel comfortable. These women’s shorts under ₹400 are easy on the budget and great for everyday use. Flipkart offers a wide selection with trusted sellers and quick delivery. Pick the style that suits you best and upgrade your casual wardrobe without overspending. Make sure to check sizing and fabric details before buying. Grab these shorts now from Flipkart and enjoy fashion at a low cost.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.