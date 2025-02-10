Grace & Elegance: Stunning Sarees at Myntra Fashion Carnival

A saree is more than just dressing; it's a statement of grace, culture, and timeless beauty. Be it a festive occasion, a wedding, or even a casual day out, the right saree silently speaks to elevate your elegance. Get ready for an exclusive collection of sarees in vibrant prints, intricate embroidery, and luxurious fabrics at unbeatable prices during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from 6th to 12th Feb. Now that the sale is out, let us get into details of the best of the picks from Tikhi Imli, Mitera, Sangria, and PHORIA STYLE that you can grab.

1. Tikhi Imli Embellished Floral Saree

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This is one of the pieces that combines tradition and modernity; the intricate floral embellishments adorning this soft fabric make it a perfect choice for festive and other special occasions.

Key Features:

Embellished floral design: Adds a regal touch to your ensemble.

Size: Consists of a 5.5-meter body length along with 0.8 meters for the blouse piece.

Fabric: The attire consists of polyester material which provides both ease of movement and comfort during extended usage.

Comes with a matching blouse piece: Completes the look effortlessly.

Ideal for weddings and parties: Make heads turn at the function with its elegance.

Delicate embellishments: Requires extra care in handling to avoid being damaged.

2. Mitera Pure Chiffon Leheriya Saree

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

A Mitera Pure Chiffon Leheriya Saree will incorporate Rajasthani enchantment into your fashion. The chiffon fabric provides this elegant dress with a breezy comfortable feel suitable for various social events.

Key Features:

Pure Leheriya print: It express ethnic craftsmanship.

Fabric: Pure chiffon; lightweight and flowy for that perfect drape

Vibrant color options: Perfect for festive and casual wear.

Easy styling: Goes well with light or heavy jewelry.

Sheer fabric: Requires careful selection of innerwear for proper coverage.

3. Printed Dabu Saree with Blouse Piece, Sangria

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Sangria Printed Dabu Saree With Blouse Piece is a prestigeous gift to the heritage of Indian block printing. Woven in earthy tones with natural dye prints, the Sangria Printed Dabu Saree is a must-have for every sustainable fashion lover.

Key Features :

Handcrafted Dabu print: Advanced block printing artwork.

Soft cotton fabric: Keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Eco-friendly natural dyes: Safe for skin and the environment.

Matching blouse piece comes with it: Coordinated look.

Needs delicate wash care: Avoid harsh detergents to maintain print quality.

4. PHORIA STYLE Silk Blend Saree

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The PHORIA STYLE Silk Blend Saree speaks of pure luxury with its rich silk texture and intricate detailing, and is just perfect for weddings, festive days, and other grand celebrations.

Key Features:

Silky Blend Fabric: Yields a royal and smooth texture.

Intricate design patterns: Adds to the opulence of the saree

Perfect drape quality: Looks fantastic on all body types

Elegant color options available: Able to make a statement at any grand event

A little heavy, which makes it very warm during prolonged wearing.

Sarees are immortal, and during the Myntra Fashion Carnival being held between February 6 and 12, be ready to grab masterpieces at unbelievable prices. Sarees could either be lightweight, breezy, culturally grounded like Dabu prints, or it could make sure you give people a real look in silk: one for all sari aficionados. Never settle for a No—buy Now and rest easy with one.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.