Our special collection of cotton handloom sarees lets you dress in traditional ways. Apart from highlighting India’s textile history, they also make people feel comfortable and fashionable. Take part in Myntra's End of Reason Sale this year, from May 31st to June 12th, and enjoy prices on sarees you’ve never seen before. Grab this moment to have a piece of classic beauty within your home.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Elegance and tradition are the main qualities that define the SRILOK Floral Pure Cotton Handloom Khadi Saree. By using premium cotton in khadi, the print is given a feminine look.

Key Features:

The cloth is only pure khadi cotton, making it feel soft for you.

Clothes made using handloom, focusing on the work of designers and artisans.

Floral patterns that are elegant and have a professional style.

Soft material makes everyday life extra comfortable.

Great for any event, whether you are dressing casually or dressing up.

To keep the fabric good, wash it gently by hand.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

DESHEBIDESH White & Red Warli Pure Cotton Taant Saree is a fiesta of cultural craftsmanship. With authentic Warli motifs in striking red on pure white, this saree is a representation of India's heritage. Made in smooth tann cotton, it provides comfort along with a show-stopping look for weddings and festivals.

Key Features:

Inspired designs following original Warli art.

Soft taant cotton cloth to provide comfort.

Vibrant red and white color combination.

Handloom woven, guaranteed to be unique.

Perfect for cultural events and festive seasons.

Needs to be starched to stay crisp after washing.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Crafts Moda Striped Pure Cotton Handloom Block Print Saree is a combination of modernity and vintage methodology. With minimalist stripes through perfectly executed block printing, the saree is particularly notable for its stylish appearance. Constructed from pure cotton, it guarantees comfort and lightness, appropriate for office wear or party wear.

Key Features:

Striped appearance with a twist through block printing

Pure cotton fabric guarantees lightness.

Handloom construction for sheer authenticity.

Chameleon design is appropriate for any occasion.

Easy to drape, easy to maintain.

Colors will bleach gradually when washed again and again in a machine.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The DESH BIDESH Pure Cotton Saree is a work of art of simplicity and sophistication. Its simple design highlights the charm of pure cotton, providing unmatched comfort. Handloom woven, the saree is ideal for regular wear, keeping you looking stylish and comfortable all day.

Key Features:

Composed of 100% pure cotton for softness.

Handloom woven, indicative of traditional hand craftsmanship.

Lightweight and ventilated, ideal for daily wear.

Sleek style with a classic look.

Easy to drape and handle.

It may not appeal to those seeking an elaborate style.

Along with enhancing your style, wearing cotton handloom sarees binds you to India’s great textile history. You can wear a saree for any occasion because it combines coziness, old customs, and beautiful elegance. Because the End of Reason sale is now live until June 12th, this is your best chance to buy these elegant sarees at great savings. Celebrate handloom traditions by making your wardrobe a display of interesting handwoven designs.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.