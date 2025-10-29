Hyper trendy Mens Kurtas To Redress Your Festive Style At Myntra
Find embroidered, sequinned and printed kurtas to take your ethnic wardrobe to the next level. These designs are ideal at the festive season and celebrations, and they are featured on Myntra to get fancy deals.
Kurtas for men are an essential item in the wardrobe for festive, wedding, and family celebrations. A strategically selected Kurt outfit strikes a balance between comfort and style, allowing you to shine easily. Myntra , which will provide numerous fashionable and high-quality designs. These kurtas are fit for all tastes and occasions in traditional embroidery and modern prints.
Ethnic Embroidered Kurta
Image Source: Myntra.com
With ethnic patterns embroidered on the front of the chikankari kurta, one has a typical festival appearance. It is crafted using gentle and breathable fabric and is comfortable, as well as adding traditional appeal. Ideal wedding and special occasion.
Key Features:
- Beautiful chikankari embroidery to be ethnically appealing.
- Comfy blend of cotton is used.
- Perfect to use during festive, wedding and cultural events.
- Fitted to the modern style.
- Chikankari cloths might require hand washing.
Jomps Floral Sequinned Cotton Kurta
An embroidered with flower design and light sequins on the floral kurta that is beautifully embroidered and can be worn during the festivals and parties. The cotton fabric is pure and offers a breathable quality but does not lose its style. Stick out among family get-togethers and parties.
Key Features:
- Sequined floral embroidery decorative.
- Comfort is made of pure cotton.
- Straight cut design to give a modern appearance.
- Appropriate in weddings, partying and cultural events.
- Sequins must be handled carefully.
Broidered Mandarin Embroidered Kurta
Geometric embroidery is used and mirrors on a mandarin collar are used to modernize traditional wear in this kurta. Easy to wear Comfy cotton silk is used to make clothes that one can wear comfortably incase of a long event. Perfect in party events and night parties.
Key Features:
- Embroidery mirror accented and geometric embroidery to attract special interest.
- Stylish modern collar made of Mandarin.
- Lightweight cotton silk fabric.
- Ideal when there is a party or a festival.
- Embellishments on mirrors require soft repairs.
Jomps Floral printed sequinned Kurta.
A bright flowered printed kurta and decorated with sequins that have a modern ethnic appearance. The breathable nature of the fabric makes it very comfortable in a long period of use and the design keeps you unique in any party season.
Key Features:
- Sequinned floral print to be fashionable.
- Light and airy fabric.
- Straight fit can be worn during formal and casual occasions.
- Perfect in the case of festivals, weddings, and parties.
- Print can be washed away with hard washes.
Kurtas of men are chic, stylish and traditional to your holiday wardrobe. Dating back to the classic chikankari embroidery and up to the current sequinned and printed designs, a kurt sees all occasions. Myntra allows you to add to your ethnic stock with great deals. These fancy kurtas are elegant and are sure to make your festive appearance and party in style.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
