Kurta Pyjama Sets for Men Must Have from Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Kurta pyjama sets for men are available at special prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These sets are great for festivals, weddings, or family gatherings. They come in various styles, from simple to traditional. The fabrics are soft and breathable. This sale is a good time to buy ethnic wear that is both elegant and affordable.

Image Source: Myntra.com



A perfect festive essential, this navy blue printed kurta with matching trousers blends traditional elegance with modern comfort. Tailored from pure cotton, it ensures breathability and ease of wear throughout long celebrations or casual family get-togethers. The classic straight silhouette makes it suitable for both morning and evening functions.

Key Features:

Made from soft and breathable pure cotton fabric

Subtle all-over ethnic print adds festive charm

Comes with a coordinated pair of solid trousers

Mandarin collar with button placket enhances the ethnic appeal

May require ironing to maintain crispness after wash

Image Source: Myntra.com



Crafted in a rich brown tone, this regular-fit kurta with pyjamas exudes understated style. Its simple design makes it a versatile option for everyday traditional wear or low-key festivities. The natural cotton fabric makes it a comfortable outfit even for extended wear.

Key Features:

Comfortable regular fit with side slits for movement

Cotton material keeps the outfit light and airy

Set includes matching pyjamas for a coordinated look

Ideal for casual ethnic outings or family occasions

Lacks embellishments for those preferring heavier styles

Image Source: Myntra.com



Modern geometric motifs paired with classic craftsmanship make this Anouk kurta set a refined pick for contemporary occasions. Made with soft pure cotton, the kurta features a tailored cut for a sleek profile. Its design balances subtlety with style, perfect for office festivities or small social gatherings.

Key Features:

Contemporary geometric print lends a modern ethnic vibe

Straight cut ensures a flattering silhouette

Crafted in soft pure cotton for breathable comfort

Set includes well-matched pyjamas for a polished look

May not suit very formal or heavily traditional events

Image Source: Myntra.com



Bringing a nod to classic Indian attire, this Jompers kurta with salwar set makes a graceful yet practical addition to your ethnic wardrobe. The kurta is tailored in a regular fit that offers relaxed movement, while the coordinating salwar adds a timeless traditional touch.

Key Features:

Regular fit for everyday ethnic comfort

Paired with a matching traditional salwar bottom

Crafted from soft and durable fabric for long-term use

Suitable for festivals, prayers, and casual ethnic dressing

Slightly relaxed cut may not appeal to slim-fit lovers

The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) offers a chance to buy good-quality kurta pyjama sets for men at reduced prices. These outfits are suitable for different occasions and are available in many colours and patterns. If you want to add something traditional to your wardrobe, this is the right time to shop.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.