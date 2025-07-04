Kurta Sets to Attend a Stylish Holiday: Buy PayDay Sale Finds!

Myntra payday sale will last till July 6 and you cannot afford to miss a chance to get amazing deals that can be used to lift your festive attires. Find discounts up to 70 percent, flat discounts of 1000 rupees and exciting add-ons. These four sets of kurta give style, comfort, and value, perfect to use on a wedding ceremony, family get-together, and special events. All outfits will include matching shararas or trousers and dupattas, with embroidery, prints and sequins on lightweight wearing fabrics. These multifunctional and fashionable pieces that are sold are available now as never before, but now there is an opportunity to feel and to look good during this season.

Such an elegant outfit is made of georgette kurti and decorated with exquisite embroidery, sharara dragged out and a dupatta in matching with the kurti. It is made out of soft material that falls perfectly, thus it can be worn to a wedding occasion or a formal event to look classy but also comfortable.

Key Features

Elegant embroidery on lightweight georgette

Flared sharara and coordinated dupatta

Soft and breathable for long wear

Embroidery may require delicate hand washing or gentle care.

The floral printed kurta with Gotta Patti detailing comes with a lot of flitting and flattery as it is made out of empire-type top which gives it not only a jovial but a flattery look. The pairing sharara and dupatta gives the outfit a complete festive touch and can be appropriately worn during the day functions or semi-casual, formal affairs.

Key Features

Vibrant floral and Gotta Patti embellishments

Empire cut that flatters various body types

Complete set with sharara and dupatta

Empire style may not suit those preferring a tailored, waist-defined fit.

Embrace romance and grace with this Anarkali-style kurta featuring delicate thread work and floral prints. The flowing kurta pairs effortlessly with sharara pants and is ideal for celebrations where elegance meets ease and movement.

Key Features

Soft floral prints with refined thread embroidery

Flared Anarkali silhouette for graceful movement

Lightweight sharara fabric

Anarkali length might feel long on shorter frames.

It is one of the most striking festival georgette kurtis with an eye-catching geometric embroidered and sequined statement. When worn with a flaring sharara and dupatta, it makes a perfect alternative to an evening outing or a get-together where glamour and glitz are the right combinations.

Key Features

Geometric sequin embroidery for high-impact shine

Elegant georgette drape with coordinated sharara

Complete with matching dupatta

Sequins may feel scratchy without a lining; handle with care.

PayDay Sale at Myntra is the best time to buy classy silk, cotton or linen kurta pairs, which are elegant and comfortable as well. It might be small prints, floral threads, royal splendor in an Anarkali or shining glamour with the turn of sequins- all these four selected pieces have something to offer to every style and occasion. All sets include shararas or trousers and matching dupattas, and are ready to wear, mix and match and party. Do not miss best deals and specials during July 1-6; this is the most favorable time to make ethnic dressing an easy, chic and unforgettable experience.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.