Kurti Sets That Will Instantly Elevate Your Look on Myntra Diwali Sale 2025!

This Diwali if you are looking for e perfect ethnic wear to dazzle this festive festive .We’ve handpicked four gorgeous kurta sets from Myntra that combine style, tradition, and comfort beautifully. Whether you’re attending a Diwali party, family wedding, or just want to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe, these pieces from Libas, Kalini, Gerua, and Dhartii are absolute must-haves. From rich embroidery to vibrant prints, each kurta set tells its own story. Read on to find the one that suits your unique vibe!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This peach-toned Gerua by Libas kurta set is an elegant blend of simplicity and sparkle. With a straight-cut, sequinned yoke design, and ethnic motifs, it’s made for festive charm. Paired with a matching trouser and dupatta, this outfit is great for daytime events and small functions where you want to look dressed up but still graceful.

Key Features:

Sequins detailing.

Lightweight, breathable fabric.

Comes with straight trousers & dupatta.

Elegant peach-pink shade for daytime events.

Fabric may feel slightly thin for winter wear or,

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Libas Ethnic Motifs Kurta Set is a vibrant, traditional beauty perfect for family get-togethers or pujas. The printed design with beautiful colors creates a joyful, eye-catching look. Paired with coordinating trousers and a dupatta, this outfit ensures you’re event-ready in minutes. It’s ideal for anyone who wants something low-maintenance yet fashionable.

Key Features:

Eye-catching ethnic print.

Comfortable straight fit.

Pure cotton fabric.

Perfect for semi-formal occasions.

Color may fade slightly after multiple washes if not cared for properly.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Kalini Angrakha Kurta Set is for those who love playful prints with traditional cuts. This floral printed set with Angrakha neckline gives a elegent shape and feminine look. Made with soft, breathable cotton, it's perfect for hot weather, casual outings or daytime functions. The flowy dupatta adds elegance effortlessly!

Key Features:

Trendy Angrakha-style kurta.

Floral all-over print.

Pajama bottoms with a comfy fit.

Great for casual or festive daytime events.

Design may not appeal to those preferring modern aesthetics.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

For a royal, festive-ready look, the Dhartii Navy Blue Suit Set is a winner. This suit boasts zari embroidery, rich navy color, and a straight-fit that hugs the body and suits all body types. With a palazzo and a dupatta, it’s perfect for weddings or festivals. The embroidery detail adds just the right amount of sparkle.

Key Features:

Rich navy blue color.

Zari embroidery for festive appeal.

Comes with palazzo pants.

Perfect for night events & formal functions.

Not ideal for summer daytime events.

Whether you’re prepping for Diwali, a friend’s wedding or simply want to glam up for a family dinner, these kurta sets from Myntra offer a stylish solution for every occasion. From the subtle sparkle of Gerua, the printed charm of Libas, the summery vibe of Kalini, to the regal elegance of Dhartii there's something here for everyone. These handpicked outfits blend tradition with trend and are easy on your budget too. So why wait? Add your favorite to your cart today and get ready to dazzle in ethnic grace!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article