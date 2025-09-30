Kurti Sharara To Spice up your ethnic look in Myntra Big Fashion Festival.

Ethnic clothes have always been a symbol of grace and among various forms of ethnic wear, the sets of kurtas sharara are a favorite due to their popularity and fitting nature. These outfits are ideal to be used during festive events, weddings, or family events and involve a loose style of dressmaking, as well as intricate patterns that add glamour to each session. Kurt sharara sets are beautiful as they are comfortable and elegant at the same time. The kurta provides some structure and the sharara provides some movement so it is perfect to wear in long hours of celebration. They are traditional in a refreshing manner, whether they are decorated by embroidery, or thread work, or some delicate print. And since the Myntra Big Fashion Festival is underway, it has never been a better time to peruse through beautiful kurth sharara collections that can make you appear as though you are about to join a festival without having to work much. The following are select pieces that are worth considering.

Image Source: Myntra.com



This kurta set design of floral yoke with gotta patti detailing is subtly festallish. The round neck and sleeves up to three quarters make a moderate appearance and the dupatta finishes the outfit.

Key Features:

Made of elaborate gotta pattie design.

Yoke detail is festooned with floral detail.

Fitting three quarter sleeves.

Came with matching dupatta to wear.

Precautions may be necessary during the wash of fabric.

Image Source: Myntra.com



A flair styled festive set this A-line kurti combined with sharara and dupatta is ideal during celebrations. Its colorful nature is very attractive and it can look appealing in a party.

Key Features:

A-line kurti has a flattering fit.

Sharara provides festal flavor.

Dupatta lends ethnicness to whole outfit.

Easy going long-time silhouette.

May needs additional ironing to keep clean.

Image Source: Myntra.com



This ethnic motif printed cotton kurta and sharara make a perfect combination of comfort and elegance. Its neckline in the form of a sweetheart gives it an extra appeal, which is ideal both on day affairs and family occasions.

Key Features:

Cotton fabric is pure, so it is breathable.

Ethnic patterns to a classic feel.

Sweetheart neckline is feminine in nature.

Comes with dupatta to wear altogether.

Cotton can be easily wrinkled when worn.

Image Source: Myntra.com



This is a form of the kurt set with fine thread work on the yoke, with a fashionable sharara and dupatta. It is the right balance between the richness of a holiday and subtle sophistication.

Key Features:

Festive appearance

Craftsmanship is added by yoke design.

Sharara assures grace of motion.

Dupatta is an addition to tradition.

Unless thread work is handled with care, it may snag.

The sets of kurt sharara still represent a classic ethnic option and are not only celebratory, but also have unparalleled comfort. The sets are all breathable, so you can wear the cotton designs whenever you want, whether you need something delicate, heavy embroidery or lighter ones. As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival is currently being hosted, now would be an ideal moment to update your wardrobe with clothes that would grant you grace and sophistication. Put them with a pair of statement earrings or embellished juttis and you are now set to shine this holiday season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.