Layer in Style: Best Women’s Waistcoats to Grab at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

Looking to add a touch of smart layering to your wardrobe? The Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025, from 31st May to 12th June, is the perfect time to grab chic and versatile women’s waistcoats at unbeatable prices. From tailored classics to contemporary cuts, waistcoats are making a major fashion comeback, adding polish to casual outfits and a refined edge to formal looks. Whether you're styling it for the office, brunch, or date night, this wardrobe staple offers endless possibilities. Don’t miss out on these must-have pieces while the deals last.

Effortlessly blending sophistication with breathable comfort, the Trendyol Pure Cotton V-Neck Waistcoat is a timeless wardrobe staple perfect for smart layering. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, this beige woven waistcoat features a sleek V-neck design, full buttoned placket, and a regular fit that flatters without clinging.

Key Features

Fabric: 100% Pure Cotton for breathable comfort

Fit: Regular fit—comfortable yet structured

Design: V-neck with full buttoned placket for a clean, tailored look

Color: Elegant beige that pairs effortlessly with most palettes

Style: Sleeveless woven design ideal for layering

Care: Dry clean recommended for lasting freshness and structure

Lining: No inner lining so that it may feel light for colder seasons

Add a bold pop of confidence to your wardrobe with the Happiness Istanbul V-Neck Sleeveless Double Breasted Waistcoat. Designed for modern women who love structure with a hint of edge, this vibrant red waistcoat features a tailored double-breasted front and sleek V-neckline.

Key Features

Fabric: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester for comfort and structure

Design: Double-breasted closure adds a tailored, formal touch

Neckline: Flattering V-neck for a polished look

Style: Sleeveless cut ideal for layering or warm weather

Color: Bold red hue for a standout statement

Design: Fitted design may feel snug for those preferring a looser silhouette

Elevate your everyday layering with the Koton Striped V-Neck Waistcoat—a modern twist on a classic style. Crafted with a refined blend of polyester, viscose, elastane, and metallic yarn, this beige striped waistcoat offers both structure and subtle sheen.

Key Features

Fabric Blend: 62% Polyester, 36% Viscose, 1% Elastane, 1% Metallic Yarn for a structured yet slightly stretchy feel

Design: V-neck, sleeveless silhouette with a full button placket

Style Element: Subtle vertical stripes for a flattering, elongated look

Functionality: Two front pockets add a touch of practicality

Yarn: Metallic yarn may not appeal to those who prefer a matte finish

Sophisticated, minimal, and effortlessly elegant—the Forever New Tailored Fit Round Neck Sleeveless Waistcoat is a refined addition to your layering collection. Crafted in a crisp off-white woven fabric, this tailored-fit waistcoat features a unique round neckline, sleeveless cut, and a full buttoned placket.

Key Features

Fabric: Polyester for a structured, polished finish

Fit: Tailored fit for a sleek, form-flattering look

Neckline: Unique round neck offers a modern alternative to the classic V-neck

Design: Sleeveless with a full buttoned placket

Care Instruction: Dry clean only, which can be inconvenient for regular wear

Whether you're drawn to bold hues, classic tailoring, or contemporary textures, there’s a perfect waistcoat waiting to elevate your wardrobe this season. From Trendyol’s breathable cotton essentials to Forever New’s elegant off-white piece, each style brings its flair to smart layering. With structured silhouettes, stylish necklines, and statement-worthy details, these waistcoats offer versatility for work, weekends, and everything in between. Don’t miss the chance to refresh your style during the Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025, running from 31st May to 12th June, where top trends meet unbeatable prices. It’s time to layer up in style before the best picks are gone.

