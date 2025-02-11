Limited-Time Offers on Stylish & Cozy Socks at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Ankle socks of high quality are available on the Myntra Fashion Carnival from February 6 through February 12. Premium cotton socks and soft fleece socks accompany numerous stylish comfortable options for females and males as well as girls in the collection. We have curated a selection of the best ankle-length socks from top brands for everyone. Be sure to check out these four top sock packs available during the sale at unbeatable prices!

1. Sockscarving Men Pack Of 5 Cotton Ankle-Length Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This pack of 5 ankle-length cotton socks is designed for men seeking style with breathability. The cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort, hence very suitable to wear daily or to the office and for casual hangouts.

Key Features:

Made from soft, breathable cotton for all-day freshness

Ankle-length design, perfect for formal and casual wear

Durable and stretchable fabric for long-lasting use

Pack of 5 trendy pairs for versatile styling

It may not be ideal for extreme winters as the fabric used is lightweight.

2. ONLY Women Pack Of 3 Ankle Length Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

ONLY presents to you a pack of 3 trendy ankle-length socks for women that give you style and comfort at the same time. From the workplace to lounging at home, find your perfect snug fit with these stylistically designed socks.

Key Features:

Soft, breathable 65% Cotton, 33% Polyamide, and 2% Elastane for all-day comfort

Trendy design and colours to fit any outfit.

Stretchable material to fit perfectly.

It can be worn in casual, sporty, and even office environments.

The pack is limited in terms of colour.

3. BAESD Girls Ankle Length Fleece Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

These ankle-length fleece socks by BAESD will keep any girl warm on those chilly days. Made from ultra-soft fleece, your feet are going to feel so cosy and comfortable—just perfect for wearing in winter.

Key Features:

Ultra-soft cotton material for keeping warm and comfortable throughout the day

Ankle length, so they fit just right with boots or casual shoes

Stylish patterns and colours that kids love

Ideal for winter wear and cold climates

It is not suitable for summer wear due to the thick fabric.

4. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Pack Of 5 Ankle Length Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

HRX by Hrithik Roshan brings to you a pack of 5 ankle-length socks for the active man. Be it the gym, running, or just a pair for day-to-day activities, this would be your perfect companion since it performs and looks amazing.

Key Features:

Moisture-wicking terry cotton fabric that keeps your feet dry and soft.

Ankle length, just perfect for sports shoes and sneakers

Stretchable and durable material for long-lasting application

Come in a pack of 5 for daily rotation.

It may be a little tight for wide feet.

Myntra Fashion Carnival: The big sale is live now from Feb 6–12, which lets you steal the best deals on stylish and comfortable socks. Be it breathable cotton socks for men, trendy ankle socks for women, cosy fleece socks for girls, or performance socks for active lifestyles; these picks are sure to give you the best value for money. Don't let this opportunity slip away—shop now before the offers end! Visit Myntra today and upgrade with a must-have collection of socks at unbeatable prices!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.