Loungewear for Women on Sale at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Comfortable women’s loungewear is now on sale at the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These outfits are ideal for home, travel, or casual outings. They come in soft fabrics and relaxed fits. Choose from co-ord sets, pyjamas, and t-shirts in soothing colours. This is a good time to update your home wardrobe.

Unwind in comfort with this beautifully designed night suit from Ichaa. Featuring a relaxed fit and soft fabric, it offers the perfect combination of style and ease for nighttime or lounging. The printed design adds a playful vibe, while the breathable material ensures you stay cool and comfortable through the night or during lazy mornings.

Key Features:

Relaxed fit ensures unrestricted movement and easy sleep

Fun printed pattern adds a cheerful, casual flair

Soft-touch fabric feels smooth and skin-friendly

Easy-to-wear silhouette suitable for lounging or sleeping

Might need gentle wash to maintain print vibrancy

This frock-style nightdress from 9shines Label is equal parts elegant and comfortable. Crafted from breathable rayon in a crisp white and green combination, it feels feather-light on the skin. The flowy fit adds a feminine touch while allowing excellent airflow, making it ideal for warmer nights.

Key Features:

Rayon fabric offers a smooth, airy feel for nightwear

Frock silhouette gives added room and feminine charm

White-green palette looks fresh and soothing

Easy slip-on design ideal for relaxing evenings

May require low-heat ironing after wash to avoid creasing

Crafted in breathable pure cotton, this printed night suit from Sanskrutihomes is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night. The coordinated top and bottom set comes with playful prints and a relaxed fit that allows movement without any restriction.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric offers unmatched breathability

Coordinated set with matching prints for a put-together look

Lightweight and perfect for year-round nightwear

Relaxed fit ensures ease of movement

Fabric may shrink slightly after the first wash

This loungewear set from Claura delivers modern ease and comfort. Designed in a stylish black and grey color block, the cotton top and shorts duo is ideal for cozy nights or laid-back weekends at home. The top features a comfortable neckline and relaxed cut, while the shorts offer a snug elastic fit.

Key Features:

Stylish monochrome combination of black and grey

Cotton fabric keeps it breathable and soft on skin

Shorts with elastic waist ensure a secure fit

Modern silhouette perfect for sleeping or lounging

May be slightly thin for those preferring heavy nightwear

The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) has discounts on women’s loungewear. These clothes are made for comfort but still look stylish. Whether you are relaxing at home or stepping out casually, these pieces offer good value and ease of use. Use this chance to shop smartly and comfortably.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

