Men’s Casual Shirts to Check Out During Myntra Birthday Bash
From classic tailored fits to striped cotton styles and relaxed linen blends, these men’s casual shirts offer easy styling for everyday wear and smart casual occasions.
A good casual shirt is one of the most versatile pieces in a man’s wardrobe. It can be styled for office days, weekend outings, dinners, or even small gatherings with minimal effort. Fabric choice, fit, and collar style all play an important role in how comfortable and polished the shirt feels. Whether you prefer slim fits, relaxed silhouettes, or breathable cotton and linen blends, having a few dependable options makes dressing up simple. If you’re planning to refresh your wardrobe, the Myntra Birthday Bash is a great time to explore stylish and practical picks.
Manspire — Men Casual Shirt
Image source: Myntra
This casual shirt offers a clean and easy to style look suitable for daily wear. The comfortable fabric makes it practical for long hours, whether at work or out with friends. Its simple design allows pairing with jeans, chinos, or trousers without much effort. The regular silhouette keeps the fit relaxed yet neat. It works well for both casual Fridays and weekend plans.
Key features:
- Classic casual design
- Comfortable everyday fabric
- Easy to pair with multiple bottoms
- Suitable for work and outings
- Simple style may need layering for dressier looks
MISCHIEF MONKEY — Tailored Fit Casual Shirt
Image source: Myntra
This tailored fit shirt brings a sharper look while staying comfortable. The opaque fabric offers good coverage, making it suitable for both office and evening wear. The structured cut enhances the overall silhouette without feeling too tight. It pairs well with formal trousers as well as dark denim. The classic design ensures it remains relevant across seasons.
Key features:
- Tailored fit design
- Opaque fabric
- Structured silhouette
- Suitable for smart casual styling
- Tailored fit may feel snug for some
Snitch — Navy Blue Striped Casual Shirt
Image source: Myntra
This navy blue striped shirt adds subtle detail to everyday outfits. Made from pure cotton, it feels breathable and suitable for extended wear. The slim fit design gives it a modern and streamlined appearance. It can be styled with chinos for a semi formal look or jeans for casual outings. The striped pattern keeps the shirt interesting without being overpowering.
Key features:
- Pure cotton fabric
- Navy blue striped pattern
- Classic slim fit
- Breathable for daily wear
- Slim fit may not suit relaxed preferences
HIGHLANDER — Long Sleeves Cotton Shirt
Image source: Myntra
This cotton linen shirt offers a relaxed fit that feels easy and comfortable. The spread collar adds a neat touch, making it suitable for casual office settings or brunch outings. The cotton linen blend keeps it breathable, especially in warmer weather. Its relaxed silhouette allows free movement without looking oversized. It pairs effortlessly with light chinos or denim.
Key features:
- Cotton linen blend fabric
- Relaxed fit design
- Spread collar detail
- Suitable for warm weather
- Linen blend may crease easily
Casual shirts remain an essential part of men’s wardrobes because they offer flexibility across different occasions. From slim fit cotton styles to relaxed linen blends, each option brings its own styling advantage. Choosing the right fit and fabric helps ensure comfort throughout the day. If you’re updating your collection, exploring options during the Myntra Birthday Bash can help you find shirts that match both your style and daily needs.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.