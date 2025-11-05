Men’s Kurta Sets to Rock This Grand Wedding Gala Season!

The Grand Wedding Gala season is about celebrations, music and styling! Those men looking to make a statement will truly shine with the appropriate kurta set. Selecting men's kurta sets with elements like classic embroideries or modern prints will ensure comfort and class. Whether it is the sangeet, reception or anything in between, with these kurta sets. Let's look the best options that combine the best of tradition.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This Jompers embroidered kurta set has delicate sequins add a festive touch, and the luxurious embroidery adds regal charm to any occasion. Great choice for bridal functions, both day and night. Pair this with traditional juttis for the enjoyable experience!

Key Features:

Rich embroidery detail with subtle sequins.

Made from comfy cotton blend fabric.

Regular fit for ease of movement.

Best suited for a wedding and reception.

May need a dry clean in order to keep the embroidery shining.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Vastramay's Bandhani printed kurta with a Patiala pant represents bright Indian traditions meaning it has a fun and vibrant richness to it. The mandarin collar offers a modern aesthetic, while the pattern is pure festivity. The lightweight and breathable fabric makes it perfect to move and dance in for long periods of time, especially during weddings.

Key Features:

Real Bandhani print for a festival pattern.

Mandarin collar for a classy look.

The fabric is soft yet comfortable.

Accompanied by matching pants.

This may not be appropriate for formal evening events.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Ranak embroidered kurta set is simple but sophisticated for those who appreciate timeless elegance. The artistically detailed embroidery with its elegant color tone makes it a versatile option for day and night celebrations, especially sangeet and mehendi themes, while ensuring you look dapper and sophisticated at every event.

Key Features:

Detailed embroidery on front and sleeves.

Breathable fabric allows for day wear.

Regular fit allows for movement.

Stylish while remaining on point with a traditional look.

Limited colours for those looking for brightly festive looks.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maahi Fabs floral embroidered kurta provides a perfect balance between tradition and freshness, refreshing ethnic wear with a modern update. The floral embroidery and the mandarin collar make it a standout choice for every occasion during wedding functions. It is comfortable but makes a statement ideal for men who like subtle sophistication during wedding functions.

Key Features:

Fine and delicate floral embroidery adds lightness for the festive season.

Mandarin collar adds a classy look.

Smooth, skin friendly fabric.

Great for both day and evening functions.

Light colour may need some extra caution for stains.

As Grand Wedding Gala season has started ,we are back with exciting ethnic looks to elevate your style-meter. Beautiful kurta sets by Jompers, Vastramay, Ranak, and Maahi Fabs are transforming men's festive fashion and allowing for comfort and style. The best part? Whether you are a lover of traditional embroidery, bold colors, or classic minimalism there is something for every personality and occasion. Each of these outfits add sparkle to the wedding season, but with a chic and casual twist. So, dress up, shine on, this Grand Wedding Gala season because you deserve to put your best on for every celebration!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.