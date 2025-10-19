Men’s Kurtas to Buy During Myntra’s Diwali Sale 2025!

This festive season, let your style speak as loudly as the celebrations! Whether it’s Diwali, weddings or family functions, a well-fitted kurta can instantly elevate your ethnic look. Lucky for you, Myntra’s Diwali Sale is offering huge discounts on stunning men’s kurtas from top brands. We’ve picked 4 amazing pieces that blend tradition with trend so you shine at every occasion. Find the kurta that matches your vibe and makes you stand out effortlessly.

The Jompers Mandarin collar kurta brings elegance with subtle embroidery that’s perfect for festive gatherings. Made with a lightweight fabric, it offers a comfortable fit while still looking rich and refined. Pair it with churidar or trousers for that effortlessly traditional look.

Key Features:

Embroidery work.

Comfortable and breathable fabric.

Modern touch.

Ideal for pujas and festivals.

The light fabric may crease easily, needing frequent ironing to maintain the sharp look.

Step up your style game with this asymmetrical kurta from Adwyn Peter. Featuring detailed embroidery and a stylish cut, it’s perfect for men who want something different. It make it ideal for festive evenings or special occasions.

Key Features:

Unique asymmetric design.

Embroidery detailing.

Regular fit with a modern twist.

Eye-catching party wear option.

The asymmetrical cut might not suit everyone’s taste or body type.

Add a touch of royal charm to your festive wear with this See Designs Chanderi silk kurta. It features elegant stripes, delicate embroidery, making it ideal for weddings or festive evenings. The luxurious fabric feels soft against the skin while looking premium.

Key Features:

Made from Chanderi silk.

Great design.

Lightweight and festive-friendly.

Perfect for evening functions.

Chanderi silk is delicate handle with care and avoid rough washes.

Bring royal elegance to your wardrobe with this House of Pataudi embroidered kurta. The beautiful sequinned details and make it ideal for grand occasions. It combines a traditional cut with modern elegance, giving royal looks.this kurta gives a royal and graceful look. Its straight-cut design makes it comfortable to wear and suitable for all body types. Whether you're going to a family function or a festive celebration, this kurta helps you look classy and feel confident.

Key Features:

Ethnic embroidery.

Comfortable fabric with subtle shine.

Designed for festive wear.

From a premium ethnicwear brand.

Not the best for very hot weather, as the fabric may feel slightly warm.

This Diwali, don’t just light up your home light up your look too! These four stylish men’s kurtas from Jompers, Adwyn Peter, See Designs, and House of Pataudi offer something unique for every kind of celebration . Now’s the time to grab these wardrobe upgrades at incredible prices. Celebrate tradition in trend dress to impress and sparkle in every frame this festive season. But hurry, festive deals like these don’t last long!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article