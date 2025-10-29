Men’s Nightwear Collection 2025
Men’s nightwear has transformed beyond basic sleepwear into a style‑conscious and comfort‑driven category. This season sees an emphasis on soft fabrics like modal, brushed cotton, and lightweight fleece; subtle patterns such as stripes or micro‑prints; and tailored fits that allow for lounging and overnight comfort.
As the cooler months approach, brands are offering sophisticated sets that feel as good as they look, meant for relaxed evenings, leisurely weekends, or even work‑from‑home comfort. With the “What The Trend Sale” running from 25th to 30th October, shoppers have a timely opportunity to upgrade their nightwear collection with quality pieces at discounted rates—ideal ahead of full winter layering.
1) Bella Babe by SK – Men Striped Night Suit
Image Source: Myntra
This striped night suit from Bella Babe by SK offers a fresh take on sleepwear: crisp horizontal stripes set against a soft cotton blend fabric create a look that’s relaxed yet refined. It features a button‑down collared top and matching full‑length bottoms, making it ideal for lounging at home or drifting off comfortably. The material feels smooth against the skin, and the pattern brings subtle style even to bedtime.
Key Features:
- Soft cotton‑blend fabric for comfortable feel and breathability
- Classic horizontal stripes design for a relaxed fashionable look
- Collared top with button placket for a structured sleepwear aesthetic
- Matching bottoms for a coordinated set
- Available in full length, suitable for cooler evenings
- The cotton‑blend may not be as warm as heavier fabrics for very cold nights
- Bold stripes may feel less minimal for those preferring plain or solid nightwear
- Button placket might require extra care when laundering to avoid snagging
- Fit might run relaxed—may look loose if you prefer a more tailored sleep fit
2) Hancock – Men Blue Solid Night Suit
Image Source: Myntra
Hancock’s blue solid night suit is a go‑to for those who favour simplicity and comfort. Dressed in a single shade of calming blue, this set is designed for restful nights and easy style. The top has a round neck and long sleeves, while the bottoms are straight cut. The fabric is smooth and drapes well, making it perfect for bedtime or quieter mornings.
Key Features:
- Solid blue colour for versatile, understated style
- Comfortable knit fabric, soft and smooth against the skin
- Round‑neck top with full sleeves and matching bottoms for ease
- Straight‑cut bottoms for relaxed fit and flexibility
- Ideal for everyday nightwear plus lounging
- Without a collar or structured detail, it may feel basic compared to more styled sets
- The fabric may be lighter weight, offering less warmth if the room is very cold
- Single tone means there is less visual detail—may feel too simple for some
- Elastic waistband bottoms may stretch over time if not cared for properly
3) English Navy – Men Wrinkle Resistant Checked Lapel Collar Night Suit
Image Source: Myntra
This nightwear set from English Navy combines comfort with premium detailing—featuring a lapel‑collared top and a checked pattern across both top and bottoms. The wrinkle‑resistant fabric adds practicality, making it easy to maintain and ideal for travel or quick wardrobe care. The checked design lends a classic pajama look that bridges style and function.
Key Features:
- Checked pattern for a timeless pajama style
- Wrinkle‑resistant fabric—easy care and polished look even after washing
- Lapel‑collared top with button front for a formal sleepwear aesthetic
- Coordinated matching bottoms for full suit effect
- Suitable for home lounge wear or relaxed nightwear occasions
- Lapel collar and buttons add structure which might feel more formal than some sleepers prefer
- Checked pattern may be busier visually compared to solid colours
- Wrinkle‑resistant finishes may slightly reduce the softness of fabric compared to untreated cloth
- Higher maintenance cost or price point compared to simpler sets
4) Hancock – Men Maroon Pure Cotton Striped Pyjama Set
Image Source: Myntra
Hancock’s maroon striped pyjama set is crafted for comfort enthusiasts who want quality fabric. Made from pure cotton, the set features fine vertical stripes in contrasting tones, a soft button‑down top, and match‑tone bottoms. The richness of the maroon shade adds warmth to the design, while the breathable cotton makes it comfortable for longer wear.
Key Features:
- Pure cotton fabric for natural comfort and breathability
- Vertical stripe design adds visual length and style
- Maroon tone offers a richer colour palette for nightwear
- Button‑down top with full sleeves paired with full‑length bottoms
- Ideal for those who prioritise fabric quality and sleep comfort
- Pure cotton may wrinkle more easily and require ironing compared to synthetic blends
- Maroon colour may fade slightly with frequent washing if not properly cared for
- Vertical stripes may draw more attention—a plain set may feel more versatile
If you’re considering a nightwear upgrade, the “What The Trend Sale” window from 25th to 30th October is a smart moment to act. Whether you’re searching for breathable short‑sleeve sets, longer pajama styles with full sleeves, or premium fabric blends, the sale offers value and variety before the peak winter rush. Investing in comfortable, stylish nightwear now ensures you’re set for cozy nights and relaxed mornings—all while taking advantage of early‑season discounts and a better selection.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
