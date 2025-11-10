Men Sports Jackets to Elevate Your Fitness Game!

A great workout starts with the right clothing. Nothing captures the essence of fitness fashion better than a nice, high-performing jacket. Whether on a run outdoors, at the gym or simply embracing the athleisure trend, a stylish jacket will keep you warm, confident and ready to go. This season Myntra features top brands along with HRX, Decathlon, Slazenger and ASICS. Each jacket has an ultra-sleek design aesthetic but blends form with modern function made for people who train and live with unstoppable energy!

This HRX Rapid-Dry Reversible Outdoor Jacket, inspired by Hrithik Roshan's energetic style, is ready for fun and movement. Made from rapid-dry performance fabric, it has excellent moisture management, keeping you fresh and dry through all of your activities, even the most extreme. The reversible design essentially gives two jackets in one, ideal for those who enjoy experimenting with their personal style while keeping utility first for fitness and wellness.

Key Features:

Rapid-Dry Technology for sweat control applications.

Reversible designs.

Lightweight and breathable.

Exceptional fit for outdoor, workout, or general gym wear.

May not provide enough warmth for extreme cold temperatures.

If you are a fan of fitness and you prefer comfort and simplicity, this jacket is your best companion. Designed for flexibility, this lightweight, breathable jacket is great for workouts, warmups, and while traveling. The sporty-style look will offer you uses for any occasion, allowing you to rely on this jacket for training and personal fitness routine.

Key Features:

Featherlight polyester.

Breathable and quick-drying.

Full-front zipper for easy on and off.

Good for gym or outdoor sports.

May not suit styling needs of those who love a bolder look.

Add a pop of sporty style to your look with the Slazenger Colourblocked Athleisure Jacket. With bold contrasting colors and a sleek mock collar, this fashioned coat is totally eye-catching yet surprisingly comfortable. The soft, stretchable fabric encourages mobility during any activity, whether jogging, on-the-go, or styling an everyday athleisure outfit. It is the perfect mixture of fashion and function.

Key Features:

Eye-catching colourblocked design.

Mock collar for a sporty style.

Comfy fit for casual, or active, wear.

Durable and flexible fabric.

Fabric might be a little thick for high-intensity workouts.

If you like to work out after dark, the ASICS Reflective Running Jacket will be perfect for you. It has well-placed, used for seeing and holding safety in the lightweight fabric. The mock collar, while still cool, goes the extra mile with your style while the breathability helps you remain a temperature for the long run. A must-have jacket for any fitness lover.

Key Features:

Breathable.

Sweat-resistant fabric.

Best for running and training.

Sleek and sporty design with mock collar

Not completely waterproof during heavy rain.

With these 4 sporty jackets, performance will always meet personality! The HRX Rapid-Dry Jacket has a clever reverse feature to keep you dry while looking good. The Decathlon Domyos Jacket is lightweight and practical, and is perfect for a serious workout. The Slazenger Colourblocked Jacket adds some sports style to your gym look and ASICS have a Reflective Running Jacket, keeping you literally shining on every run. Each of the jackets fuses comfort, innovation and timeless style keeping you on-trend in fitness and fashion. So whatever you're working on, you can zip up, head out these 4 must-have jackets from Myntra!!

