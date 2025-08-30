Move in Style: Must-Have Athleisure Fits to Buy Now on Myntra

Athleisure fashion is a combo of comfort and casual fashion that can be used during a workout, or run errands or simply relax at home. Slim fitting tights and comfortable sports bra, Myntra has a classy and sensible collection which accompanies your eventful as well as leisurely times. Whether you are going to the gym or to have your coffee, these choices make you look fantastic and feel free. Shop these essential fitness styles that you simply cannot go without today on Myntra today and edits your wardrobe.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It is a pair of black shiny tights made by Lulu & Sky and it has a flattering skinny fit and mid-rise support. They provide a sculpted appearance and also provide the freedom of movement when doing yoga or training light. Add them to your athleisure collection now

Key features:

Skinny fit hugs the legs for a flattering silhouette

Mid-rise waistband provides flexible support

Soft stretch fabric ensures unrestricted movement

Ideal for light workouts or everyday wear

Fabric may feel slightly thin for intense training

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Targeting to boost and assist, the Core High Waist tights by Fitkin is created to shape your silhouette as you go. These tights can be worn during vigorous exercise or on a run to perform errands; the product is snug and smooth all over the body. Grab your pair now from Myntra and move in confidence.

Key features:

High waist design offers tummy control and full support

Curve-sculpting material shapes and flatters

Ideal for running, gym, or home workouts

Sweat-wicking fabric keeps you dry and fresh

May feel a bit compressive during long wear

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

These bright black and pink tights will add a kick of color your workout clothes. Its comfort and style makes it flexible and high when it comes to fashion.

Key features:

Bold colour-blocked design adds visual style

Breathable stretch fabric supports active movement

Wide waistband ensures a secure and snug fit

Perfect for dance, yoga, or athleisure looks

Bright colours may fade with frequent washes

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This sports bra of Plumbury comes with full coverage and removable padding and it is made of rapid-dry fabric to keep you comfortable all the day. It helps to meet your busy life, yet it is soft enough to wear every day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key features:

Removable pads allow for customizable support

Rapid-dry material keeps sweat at bay

Full coverage design ensures comfort and confidence

Designed for both high and low-intensity activities

Padding may shift slightly after long wear

Athleisure is not a trend anyway, but a certain way of life combining conveniences and a good look. Going up to the gym or running errands, or just chill at home, Myntra has got the best use of it by providing you with a selection of tights and sports bras to keep you on the move as well as make you feel great. Be it fits to sculpt and breathable bras, these items move with you. Don’t miss out—shop these must-have athleisure fits now on Myntra and feel good in every step.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.