Move in Style: Top Women’s Activewear Bottoms Under ₹1000

Looking for the perfect pair of workout leggings that won’t break the bank? You have landed at the right place! We are talking stylish, stretchable, and breathable workout wear for women—all under ₹1000. Here are some of the top finds, shop now!
Whether you are hitting the gym, powering through yoga flows, going for a run or simply running errands in athleisure—the right pair of leggings or jeggings can redefine comfort, confidence and performance. And guess what? You do not have to hurt your wallet to look and feel your best. We have curated a list of stylish, stretchable, and breathable workout leggings for women – all under ₹1000. Shop smart, Shop cost-effectively!
DALUCI Women Ankle-Length Workout Tights
DALUCI Women Ankle-Length Workout Tights are designed for the woman who moves with purpose. Crafted to blend form and function, they promise flexibility without compromising on fit or comfort.
Key features :
- It hugs your curves comfortably without feeling too tight
- The smooth texture of the jeggings provide great elasticity for movement freedom
- It has a light waistband which offers light tummy control and doesn’t dig into the skin
- Quick-Dry Material: Keeps sweat away during workouts or long hours of wear
- Clean, ankle-length design perfect for gym or casual styling
- Limited size options are available - does not cater to a larger audience.
Dermawear Women High Waist Skin Fit Workout Gym Tights
Dermawear Women High Waist Skin Fit Workout Gym Tights are your go-to partner for high-intensity workouts, long walks or a quick yoga session. These tights combine technical fabric with a sleek silhouette that flatters and performs all day long.
Key Features :
- High Waist Compression offers core support and a snatched fit.
- It has firm yet flexible fabric which supports muscles while allowing full range of motion.
- The Skin Fit Design contours the body for a flattering, body-hugging look.
- It is built to withstand repeated stretches and washes.
- There are limited color options hence not much variety for those who like bold or vibrant shades.
DYWER Women Printed Ankle-Length Workout Back Pocket Tights
DYWER Women Printed Ankle-Length Workout Back Pocket Tights bring a playful pop of style to your fitness routine. Designed for women who like to stand out while they move, these tights combine eye-catching prints with practicality!
Key Features :
- The vibrant all-over print adds personality and flair to your activewear collection
- It Conveniently holds your phone, keys, or cards
- It Moves effortlessly with your body during high or low impact workouts
- The stay-in-place waistband prevents slipping or rolling down during movement
- Ankle-Length Cut: Offers a sleek, flattering look that pairs well with sneakers or slides
- The print may fade after multiple washes and vibrancy could reduce slightly
- Single Pocket Only: Might not be enough storage for those carrying more than essentials
Alexvyan Women Slim-Fit Ankle-Length Stretchable Workout Tights
Alexvyan Women Slim-Fit Ankle-Length Stretchable Workout Tights are built for women who like their fitness wear sleek, supportive, and no-fuss. These tights bring together a clean silhouette with just the right amount of stretch, making them a reliable choice.
Key Features :
- The product enhances your natural shape without feeling restrictive
- The fabric offers flexibility for squats, stretches, and quick moves
- It has a Breathable Design which keeps you cool during long sessions or warm weather
- The ankle-length style creates a streamlined, athletic look that flatters all heights
- It is easy to pair because of its Neutral tones and minimal design
Why settle for basic when your workout wear can be both functional and fashionable? From its flattering slim-fit silhouette to its stretchable, lightweight fabric, this pair is made to move with you—whether you are powering through a workout or simply lounging in style. With its sleek design and breathable construction, it easily transitions from activewear to athleisure, that too under a budget of 1000! Stretch. Sweat. Slay — Every Move, Every Day.
