Must-Have: 4 Gorgeous Kurtas Available on Myntra

Myntra is one of the best and most credible online stores to choose when it comes to clothing purchase in India. The site offers a vast selection especially of ethnic outfits, such as kurtas. Some things of every occasion will be found, and then sexy cotton pieces as well as party embroidered ones. Its quality is normally satisfactory, and its prices are affordable in most situations. And in case you are in need to update your closet with some new kurtas, Myntra will help you to do your shopping quickly, conveniently, and even enjoy it!

This is a light and easy breasted kurta in case it becomes warm. It has a floral print and flares so enticingly loose, therefore giving one the convenience of moving freely. The style is also feminine and not overdone. It can go with both the casual style as well as a small party.

Key Features

Pretty flower design

Soft, airy material

Gentle flare for easy movement

Comfortable for all-day wear

Works with jeans, leggings, or palazzos

Light colours might need extra care when washing.

The embroidery and a tinkle here and there makes it a bit more special. It is V-necked and flattering and not heavy. You may wear it to the family functions or even office on the holiday days. It has that sort of dressed up and yet comfortable feel that is difficult to achieve.

Key Features

Embroidery adds a dressy feel

Sequins give it a slight shine

V-neck adds a nice touch

A-line shape looks good on most people

Lightweight but festive

Sequins might come off if washed roughly.

The flow of the kurta is soft and it has a tiered look to it thus falling a little on the lighter side. It can be used in cases when you want to be light and yet you want to make certain style statement. It is airy and has a flower pattern which adds tenderness. And you will be able to use it with some light-colored earrings and a pair of flats to complete the outfit.

Key Features

Multi-layered design

Comfy and breathable

Floral design for a gentle look

Loose and free-fitting

Good for day events or shopping days

Might feel a little loose around the middle.

The latter is excellent when you want your things to be clean and simple. The print is somewhat quiet, and the Alia cut has a perfect amount of glam. It is an amazing daily wear at the work or at a small family gathering or even when you need to look good on any day.

Key Features

Clean and tidy floral design

Flattering shape without being too wide

Easy to wear and pair

Good for both formal and casual days

Feels light and easy to manage

The print may fade a bit after many washes.

These kurtas are simple, pretty and comfortable and thus if you like such outfits, you can check them out at Myntra. They are all different in one way or another: embroidery, tier layers, or clean floral prints. The Alia-cut design works for many body types, and all of them are light and easy to wear.I only might have to be careful with washing or fit here and there, but otherwise, these are superb everyday items with some charm. They are ideal when you need to look good and at the same time feel casual. So log in to Myntra and pick up the one which suits your style!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.