Must-Have Banarasi & Silk Sarees to Grab Now at Myntra for Timeless Elegance

A saree made of silk or Banarasi is nothing but grace and tradition. Be it a wedding, a festive celebration or a cultural event, these sarees never fail to make any impression. These handpicked items are luxurious with exquisite zari work, royal drapes and a piece that you would treasure during a special moment. Get these classy Banarasi and silk sarees today at Myntra and be enchanted by the touch of heritage in each of its folds.

Exuding the statement of grandeur, Royal Rajgharana Yellow Zari Saree has a rich texture of silk blend with gold-floral textures. The design of trained clothes is intended to be worn on special occasions and gives you a royal touch instantly. Experience the history of Banarasi tradition in this beautiful piece.

Gold zari floral designs elevate the festive appeal

Luxurious silk blend fabric drapes beautifully

Ideal for weddings, parties, or festive wear

Vibrant yellow and gold create a radiant look

Slightly heavy to wear for long durations

Baluchari Silk Saree of House Of Pataudi offers a touch of culture with its motifs woven over it and the silkiness. It is an outfit with a matching blouse piece, so it is easy to make it look stylishly elegant. Think of it in your next holiday or heritage event.

Elegant woven patterns reflect traditional craftsmanship

Comes with a matching blouse piece for ease

Soft silk fabric feels comfortable on the skin

Suitable for both day and night functions

Requires careful handling due to delicate weave

Kayommi’s Zari Tissue Saree is a graceful blend of shine and subtlety. The touch and the tissue feel of Banarasi give a sophisticated touch to informal get-together or smaller events. Mix this lightweight beauty with any of your wardrobe to get stress free charm.

Features delicate zari detailing on tissue base

Lightweight and easy to drape

Soft sheen enhances festive or semi-formal looks

Great for pre-wedding functions or celebrations

May not offer full opacity without a liner

This royal Rajgharana ethnic motif silk saree is pure and has specialized woven zari motifs. It is smooth and traditional and fits brides or people attending grand ceremonies. Add this classic masterpiece to your saree collection.

Pure silk base ensures premium feel and fall

Zari motifs enhance traditional elegance

Ideal for formal and grand ethnic occasions

Drapes beautifully for statement-worthy photos

May need professional dry cleaning for upkeep

When we are talking about some heritage fashion investment, then the silk and Banarasi sarees would be an apt choice. They have elaborate designs, heavy materials and classic glamour, which makes each of them add something special to an old fashioned ensemble. Take these sarees that you cannot do without at Myntra and make your occasions better. The wedding or celebration, you want your style to tell the cultures, the classes and the beauty with these beautiful sarees.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.