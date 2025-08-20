Must-Have Crop Tops for Women
Crop tops deliver modern style with comfort. Myntra’s selection features bold, trendy designs perfect for everyday and statement looks.
Crop tops have become a go-to fashion choice for women seeking modern silhouettes and trend-driven style. From ribbed textures to puff sleeves and halter necks, they’re as versatile as they are flattering. Myntra’s stylish crop tops can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Whether you pair them with high-waist jeans, skirts, or joggers, they add a bold statement to your wardrobe. Browse Myntra’s latest crop top styles to stay ahead of the trend.
Berrylush Women Stylish Black Floral Cropped Top
Image Source: Myntra.com
Bold yet feminine, this black floral cropped top from Berrylush brings a touch of romantic charm to modern outfits. It’s made for sunny days and breezy nights when style meets ease.
Key features:
- Floral print pops beautifully against the deep black backdrop for a striking contrast
- Cropped length flatters high-waist trousers and skirts with effortless flair
- Soft polyester blend keeps the top lightweight and easy to carry through the day
- Fitted silhouette enhances the waist and pairs well with layered accessories
- Fabric may cling slightly in humid weather if worn for extended hours
Tokyo Talkies Pink Back Crop Top
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Tokyo Talkies crop top blends softness with structure, thanks to its puffed sleeves and elegant back tie. The scoop neck adds a clean feminine touch that suits both jeans and skirts.
Key features:
- Puffed sleeves create volume and a vintage-inspired appeal for everyday wear
- Scoop neckline frames the collarbones while keeping the look casual
- Tie-back detail adds an unexpected style element with adjustable comfort
- Light pink hue makes it easy to dress up or down for any season
- Might need layering if you prefer more coverage around the back
Virgio Pure Cotton Floral Square Neck Top
Image Source: Myntra.com
Crafted from pure cotton, this floral square neck top by Virgio brings comfort-first design to romantic florals. It’s perfect for relaxed days, garden outings, or vacation styling.
Key features:
- Square neckline highlights the shoulders and pairs well with minimal jewelry
- Pure cotton fabric feels soft and breathable for all-day comfort
- Delicate floral design keeps it playful yet polished for spring and summer
- Fitted body complements high-rise bottoms and layered cardigans or shrugs
- Fabric may slightly shrink unless washed gently in cold water
Glitchez Lapel Crop Wrap Vest Top
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Glitchez lapel crop vest reimagines classic tailoring in a wrap-style crop format. It's sleek, structured, and ideal for dressing up or layering under oversized jackets.
Key features:
- Lapel collar adds structure and elevates the minimalist silhouette
- Wrap style flatters the waistline and gives adjustable fit flexibility
- Sleeveless design makes it easy to layer under blazers or wear on its own
- Cropped length works with wide-leg pants, denim, or midi skirts
- Linen-blend fabric may crease easily after sitting or folding
Stylish crop tops blend youthful energy with fashion-forward design. Myntra offers a wide variety—from minimal to statement pieces—ensuring there’s something for every personality. Easy to style and comfortable to wear, these tops transition from casual to chic effortlessly. Whether you're updating your college wardrobe or weekend outfits, Myntra’s collection has you covered.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
