Must-Have Crop Tops for Women

Crop tops have become a go-to fashion choice for women seeking modern silhouettes and trend-driven style. From ribbed textures to puff sleeves and halter necks, they’re as versatile as they are flattering. Myntra’s stylish crop tops can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Whether you pair them with high-waist jeans, skirts, or joggers, they add a bold statement to your wardrobe. Browse Myntra’s latest crop top styles to stay ahead of the trend.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Bold yet feminine, this black floral cropped top from Berrylush brings a touch of romantic charm to modern outfits. It’s made for sunny days and breezy nights when style meets ease.

Key features:

Floral print pops beautifully against the deep black backdrop for a striking contrast

Cropped length flatters high-waist trousers and skirts with effortless flair

Soft polyester blend keeps the top lightweight and easy to carry through the day

Fitted silhouette enhances the waist and pairs well with layered accessories

Fabric may cling slightly in humid weather if worn for extended hours

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This Tokyo Talkies crop top blends softness with structure, thanks to its puffed sleeves and elegant back tie. The scoop neck adds a clean feminine touch that suits both jeans and skirts.

Key features:

Puffed sleeves create volume and a vintage-inspired appeal for everyday wear

Scoop neckline frames the collarbones while keeping the look casual

Tie-back detail adds an unexpected style element with adjustable comfort

Light pink hue makes it easy to dress up or down for any season

Might need layering if you prefer more coverage around the back

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Crafted from pure cotton, this floral square neck top by Virgio brings comfort-first design to romantic florals. It’s perfect for relaxed days, garden outings, or vacation styling.

Key features:

Square neckline highlights the shoulders and pairs well with minimal jewelry

Pure cotton fabric feels soft and breathable for all-day comfort

Delicate floral design keeps it playful yet polished for spring and summer

Fitted body complements high-rise bottoms and layered cardigans or shrugs

Fabric may slightly shrink unless washed gently in cold water

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Glitchez lapel crop vest reimagines classic tailoring in a wrap-style crop format. It's sleek, structured, and ideal for dressing up or layering under oversized jackets.

Key features:

Lapel collar adds structure and elevates the minimalist silhouette

Wrap style flatters the waistline and gives adjustable fit flexibility

Sleeveless design makes it easy to layer under blazers or wear on its own

Cropped length works with wide-leg pants, denim, or midi skirts

Linen-blend fabric may crease easily after sitting or folding

Stylish crop tops blend youthful energy with fashion-forward design. Myntra offers a wide variety—from minimal to statement pieces—ensuring there’s something for every personality. Easy to style and comfortable to wear, these tops transition from casual to chic effortlessly. Whether you're updating your college wardrobe or weekend outfits, Myntra’s collection has you covered.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

