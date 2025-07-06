Must Have Ethnic: Kurta Sets That Make a Statement This Myntra's Payday Sale
Four stylish kurta sets with Nehru jackets or floral prints—designed for classic, modern, and festive looks. Each offers a standout appeal and a small drawback. Don't miss them during Myntra’s Payday Sale,1st to 6th July!
Looking to refresh your ethnic wardrobe? The Myntra Payday Sale (1st to 6th July) is the perfect opportunity! These four kurta sets include sustainable cotton styles with matching jackets, vibrant mustard tones, floral prints, and geometric textures. Each set delivers comfort, coordination, and excellent sale value. Ideal for festivals, weddings, or everyday elegance, grab your favorite before stocks run out!
1. Vastramay Cotton Kurta, Pyjamas & Nehru Jacket set
This kurta set made of pure cotton is eco-friendly and comes along with pyjamas and woven Nehru jacket. Two-tone green mustard palette and the mandarin collar make it fashionable and sustainable, ideal to be worn in the daytime or at trining activities.
Key Features
- 100% cotton kurta and pyjamas for breathability
- Woven, embroidered Nehru jacket adds sophistication
- Mandarin collar—modern and neat
- Two front pockets—functional and stylish
- Machine-wash or dry-clean options
- Jacket care requires dry-cleaning—adds upkeep
2. Sojanya Silk‑Blend Kurta & Churidar Set
Delight in the presence of the shining blend of mustard-churidar-nehru jacket in a silk-cotton mix. Its smart fit, striped weaved design is very good to wear at sangeet, Diwali, or even formal occasions, it is very attractive and sophisticated.
Key Features
- Silk-blend kurta/jacket with cotton churidar
- Mandarin collar and button fly for a clean look
- Two pockets on kurta and jacket for convenience
- Machine washable and easy care
- Rich mustard tone suitable for events
- Silk-blend may feel slightly warm in summer
3. Taavi Solid Kurta with Trousers
This set is stylish because of the solid color of kurta, churidar and coordinating Nehru jackets in contemporary palette. It also features a clean line and little texture, which enables it to be an all-purpose staple to be worn in any form of professional and leisure functions.
Key Features
- Solid-tone kurta and jacket for refined look
- Slender churidar ensures a sleek silhouette
- Mandarin jacket collar blends tradition and modern
- Fabric is easy to care and maintain
- Comfortable fit suitable for long wear
- Lacks pockets—may need extra storage solution
4. KISAH Embroidered Kurta & Jacket Set
It is a ready-to-festoon outfit, which comprises an elaborate embroidered Nehru jacket on top of plain kurta and churidar. The silk-rayon mix is slightly shimmery so it is a suitable option to wear on a wedding or other festive evening or an occasion that involves one of the reunions with the family.
Key Features
- Embroidered jacket enhances festive charm
- Silk-rayon blend fabric adds sheen
- Mandarin collar for a sharp finish
- Tailored fit flatters most body types
- Jacket closure secures well
- Embroidery on fabric may snag—handle with care
As the Myntra Payday sale is going on between 1st to 6th July, it is the right time to spruce up your ethnic wear. The ample selection of kurta sets extends in different styles, including sustainable cotton, the silk-blend intensity, smooth solid tones, embroidered accents, etc., to a varying selection of occasions, including casual-centric and festive. The considerate details such as pockets, mandarin collars and matching jackets are accompanied by minor care peculiarities, such as the need to dry-clean or wearing warm fabrics. On the whole, they are a good enough combination of style, tradition, and comfort, with sale price making the whole endeavor even sweeter.
