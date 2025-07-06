Looking to refresh your ethnic wardrobe? The Myntra Payday Sale (1st to 6th July) is the perfect opportunity! These four kurta sets include sustainable cotton styles with matching jackets, vibrant mustard tones, floral prints, and geometric textures. Each set delivers comfort, coordination, and excellent sale value. Ideal for festivals, weddings, or everyday elegance, grab your favorite before stocks run out!

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This kurta set made of pure cotton is eco-friendly and comes along with pyjamas and woven Nehru jacket. Two-tone green mustard palette and the mandarin collar make it fashionable and sustainable, ideal to be worn in the daytime or at trining activities.

Key Features

100% cotton kurta and pyjamas for breathability

Woven, embroidered Nehru jacket adds sophistication

Mandarin collar—modern and neat

Two front pockets—functional and stylish

Machine-wash or dry-clean options

Jacket care requires dry-cleaning—adds upkeep

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Delight in the presence of the shining blend of mustard-churidar-nehru jacket in a silk-cotton mix. Its smart fit, striped weaved design is very good to wear at sangeet, Diwali, or even formal occasions, it is very attractive and sophisticated.

Key Features

Silk-blend kurta/jacket with cotton churidar

Mandarin collar and button fly for a clean look

Two pockets on kurta and jacket for convenience

Machine washable and easy care

Rich mustard tone suitable for events

Silk-blend may feel slightly warm in summer

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This set is stylish because of the solid color of kurta, churidar and coordinating Nehru jackets in contemporary palette. It also features a clean line and little texture, which enables it to be an all-purpose staple to be worn in any form of professional and leisure functions.

Key Features

Solid-tone kurta and jacket for refined look

Slender churidar ensures a sleek silhouette

Mandarin jacket collar blends tradition and modern

Fabric is easy to care and maintain

Comfortable fit suitable for long wear

Lacks pockets—may need extra storage solution

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It is a ready-to-festoon outfit, which comprises an elaborate embroidered Nehru jacket on top of plain kurta and churidar. The silk-rayon mix is slightly shimmery so it is a suitable option to wear on a wedding or other festive evening or an occasion that involves one of the reunions with the family.

Key Features

Embroidered jacket enhances festive charm

Silk-rayon blend fabric adds sheen

Mandarin collar for a sharp finish

Tailored fit flatters most body types

Jacket closure secures well

Embroidery on fabric may snag—handle with care

As the Myntra Payday sale is going on between 1st to 6th July, it is the right time to spruce up your ethnic wear. The ample selection of kurta sets extends in different styles, including sustainable cotton, the silk-blend intensity, smooth solid tones, embroidered accents, etc., to a varying selection of occasions, including casual-centric and festive. The considerate details such as pockets, mandarin collars and matching jackets are accompanied by minor care peculiarities, such as the need to dry-clean or wearing warm fabrics. On the whole, they are a good enough combination of style, tradition, and comfort, with sale price making the whole endeavor even sweeter.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.