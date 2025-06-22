Must Have Long Skirts Under 400

Long skirts are a comfortable and stylish choice for women, suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions. This article brings together some of the best long skirts under ₹400 available on Flipkart. Whether you like solid colors, floral prints, or flowy fabrics, there is something here for every taste. These skirts are ideal for summer, daily wear, or college outfits. Shop within budget and still get quality options that add charm to your wardrobe.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This flared black skirt from Riyenza brings a graceful touch to your everyday wardrobe. With its airy silhouette and soft print detail, it’s perfect for styling both casually and semi-formally. Pair it with a plain tee or ethnic top and you’re good to go.

Key Features:

Soft fabric that moves fluidly and keeps you cool all day

Flared design gives a flattering and easygoing drape

Subtle printed pattern adds elegance without overpowering

Can be paired effortlessly with a variety of tops

May require light ironing to maintain its crisp shape

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

A beautifully crafted skirt in a versatile white base, this piece by Omenterprise is designed to make warm days feel breezy and stylish. The soft flare and artistic print make it great for brunches, weekend strolls, or ethnic-style evenings.

Key Features:

Light and breathable fabric for summer-ready wear

Wide flare offers freedom of movement and comfort

Traditional print adds a charming, ethnic-inspired look

Pairs well with crop tops, kurtas, and tucked blouses

The white tone may need extra care to avoid stains

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Kesriya Balam’s tiered blue skirt adds dimension and depth to your outfit, thanks to its layered styling and intricate prints. It’s a lovely pick for festive occasions or casual hangouts where a touch of tradition meets ease.

Key Features:

Tiered structure enhances the skirt’s flow and movement

Blue base with delicate motifs creates a standout appeal

Elastic waistband ensures easy, comfortable fit for all-day wear

Ideal for pairing with solid tops or ethnic jackets

Slightly sheer, best worn with inner lining on bright days

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

From the heart of traditional artistry comes this black Sanganeri-printed skirt, offering both charm and heritage in one breezy design. It’s a delightful choice for anyone who appreciates handcrafted aesthetics blended with contemporary comfort.

Key Features:

Sanganeri hand-block print brings artisanal authenticity

Full flare silhouette for a flowing, eye-catching look

Comfortable cotton fabric suitable for all skin types

Versatile enough to be worn for festivals or everyday errands

May lose some brightness after multiple washes if not cared for gently

Fashion does not have to be expensive. These long skirts under ₹400 from Flipkart offer both comfort and elegance at a reasonable price. With a wide range of prints and fits, they suit different styles and occasions. Check fabric details and size guides while shopping. These affordable skirts are great for anyone looking to try new outfits without overspending. Buy now from Flipkart and refresh your look with these value-for-money pieces.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.