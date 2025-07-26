Must-Have Maxi Skirts to Buy Now at Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)

Maxi skirts are all rounded attires and they add both class and comfort to your daily dressing. Be it slim fit pencil, or airy wide fit, you can find the various varieties of Myntra maxi skirts which you can wear any casual, formal or even multifarious occasions. There is no better moment to shop than now because the Myntra Grand Festive Days on 23rd to 27 th July 2025 offers exciting discounts of trending styles. Check out these good-looking fits that are both fashionable and comfortable and cost-effective when purchased during the season.

Video courtesy: Myntra

This straight-cut maxi skirt by StyleStone provides a clean silhouette of easy dressing up or down. This is a low key style which can be matched even together with printed tops or solid shirts. A good choice to wear to work or brunches.

Key Features:

Straight fit offers a sleek and elongated look

Soft fabric suitable for all-day wear

Can be styled with heels or flats

Neutral tone makes it easy to pair

Fabric may crease with extended wear

BAESD offers a traditional pencil maxi skirt that adds the element of structure to your look. The model is cut to skim the body and its style is contemporary and cool-looking, suitable both as day or dinner wear in the city.

Key Features:

Body-hugging pencil fit for a tailored look

Stretchable fabric for comfort and ease

Pairs well with crop tops or tucked shirts

Available in versatile solid shades

Fit may restrict movement slightly during long walks

Being a flared, flowing-hem maxi-skirt, this KPOP model is designed to allow unrestricted movements, and as such, twirling with it. It is also lightweight, airy, pretty to wear to festivities and even warm days. Add it to have a feminine touch easily.

Key Features:

Flared silhouette adds volume and charm

Made from soft, airy material

Elastic waist offers a relaxed fit

Great for both casual and ethnic looks

Length may feel overwhelming on shorter frames

The LULU & SKY sleek pencil skirt has the combination of fashion and functionality all in a neat package. It is easy to wear, which means you could safely wear it as a go-to label when you need to dress up your daily wardrobe.

Key Features:

Slim pencil shape flatters most body types

High waist design adds length to the frame

Soft fabric with a slight stretch for comfort

Ideal for office or evening wear

Color may fade slightly after multiple washes

The maxi skirts are never-growing and all-purpose addition to a wardrobe. The pencil tailoring is crisp or the flared silhouettes lean strongly, whichever you prefer, all these selections at Myntra are quite comfy and versatile in styling. It is time to replenish your current wardrobe with something you can wear all year round. Take an advantage of the irresistible prices in the Myntra Grand festive Days between 23 rd July to 27th July 2025 before they sell out.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.