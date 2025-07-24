Must-Have Men’s Sweatshirts

Men’s sweatshirts combine warmth, softness, and casual appeal in one easy layer. Ideal for laid-back days, travel, or layering during cooler months, sweatshirts are wardrobe basics that never feel outdated. Available in solids, graphics, and minimal prints, Myntra’s collection ensures there's something for everyone. Whether paired with jeans or joggers, these pieces offer relaxed comfort without looking sloppy—perfect for those who value effortless dressing.

This blue sweatshirt from Marks & Spencer brings together everyday ease and elevated comfort in one timeless piece. With a relaxed fit and soft finish, it’s perfect for layering or lounging.

Key features:

Crafted from soft-touch cotton blend for a breathable and cozy experience

Minimalist design makes it ideal for casual settings and smart layering

Ribbed trims at the cuffs and hem keep the silhouette sharp and tidy

Versatile enough to pair with joggers, jeans, or tailored chinos

Color may fade slightly after multiple washes if not cared for gently

Make a bold streetwear statement with this oversized hooded sweatshirt featuring graphic prints. It’s built for laid-back style, with roomy proportions and a cool, relaxed vibe.

Key features:

Oversized fit offers a trendy silhouette with extra comfort and mobility

Hooded design adds a casual edge and extra warmth on chilly days

Bold graphic print elevates basic sweatshirts into statement pieces

Thick, warm fabric ideal for lounging or casual outdoor hangouts

Oversized style may look bulky if not paired with tapered bottoms

This simple yet stylish sweatshirt keeps it clean with a solid tone and subtle detailing. Made for relaxed days and everyday errands, it’s a dependable staple in any modern wardrobe.

Key features:

Soft knit fabric keeps the look sharp while remaining lightweight and breathable

Classic round neck and long sleeves make it suitable for year-round wear

Neutral tones work well with printed trousers, jeans, or sporty joggers

Can be dressed up with a jacket or down with sneakers for versatility

Lacks standout branding or accents for those who prefer more defined design

Stay effortlessly sharp in this black relaxed fit sweatshirt that’s easy to throw on any day of the week. It balances comfort with clean design, ideal for dressing up or down.

Key features:

Relaxed fit gives off-duty ease without looking oversized or shapeless

Black tone adds polish while offering maximum styling flexibility

Soft brushed interior keeps you warm while maintaining a lightweight structure

Pairs well with monochrome outfits or layered over collared shirts

Fabric may attract lint more visibly due to darker color and texture

Sweatshirts are an everyday go-to for comfort and practicality. They provide a cozy feel while still keeping your outfit presentable and versatile. With different necklines, cuts, and fabrics available, you can easily rotate them across occasions. Myntra makes it easy to shop a wide range suited for varying needs—be it lounging, heading out, or light workouts. A few key sweatshirts in your wardrobe can go a long way in keeping things stylish and comfortable.

