Must-Have Oversized Graphic T-Shirts to Buy Now on Myntra

Oversized graphic t-shirts are the perfect blend of comfort and cool style. Whether you're hanging out with friends, going to a concert, or just relaxing at home, these tees give you a relaxed look with bold, eye-catching prints. Myntra offers a wide collection that includes gender-neutral designs, fun graphics, and soft cotton blends to keep you comfy all day. These t-shirts are easy to pair with jeans, shorts, or joggers. If you're looking to refresh your casual wardrobe, here are four must-have oversized graphic tees to check out.

Stay effortlessly cool with the SZN Oversized Graphic T-Shirt, ideal for street-style fans and relaxed, off-duty looks. Featuring trendy drop shoulders and a bold print, this tee adds a fashion-forward edge to your outfit. A versatile must-have for casual days.

Key Features:

Oversized fit with drop-shoulder sleeves

Statement graphic print on the front

Soft cotton-rich fabric feels comfortable

Pairs easily with joggers or jeans

Might feel slightly thick for summer heat

Add bold style with Griffel’s oversized cotton tee, showcasing striking graphics and a comfortable, relaxed fit. This wardrobe essential remains trendy year after year, making it ideal for both indoor lounging and casual outdoor hangouts with friends.

Key Features:

Made with breathable cotton fabric

Striking front graphic with a streetwear edge

Loose fit and drop shoulders for ease

Can be styled unisex for all-day wear

May lose shape slightly after multiple washes

Make a bold, effortless statement with Dillinger’s embossed oversized tee for women. Combining comfort with a unique textured design, this tee is perfect for casual layering or wearing on its own. A stylish and versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Oversized fit offers movement and comfort

Embossed graphic adds dimension and texture

Soft material suitable for lounging or errands

Pairs well with biker shorts or denim

Might cling slightly after wash due to embossing

Get a relaxed concert vibe with this Travis Scott-inspired oversized tee by TheBTclub. Made from pure cotton, it offers comfort and style for music fans. A perfect collectible piece that combines style and casual wear effortlessly.

Key Features:

Printed with Travis Scott-inspired graphic

Pure cotton keeps it breathable and soft

Drop shoulder cut for an effortless drape

Unisex fit makes it universally wearable

May not appeal to those preferring minimalist styles

Oversized graphic t-shirts are more than just comfy basics—they’re fashion statements. These Myntra picks blend bold designs with soft cotton and relaxed fits, ideal for today’s streetwear lovers. Whether you like music-themed prints, strong graphics, or simple everyday styles, these tees bring together style, comfort, and personality. They're easy to wear, easy to style, and always on-trend. Perfect for casual outings, lazy weekends, or layering up for a cool look, these tees deserve a spot in your wardrobe. Add one—or all—and enjoy effortless fashion with attitude.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.