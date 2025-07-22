trendingNowenglish2934634https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/apparel/must-have-oversized-graphic-t-shirts-to-buy-now-on-myntra-2934634.html
Must-Have Oversized Graphic T-Shirts to Buy Now on Myntra

Check out Myntra’s must-have oversized graphic tees for effortless comfort, bold prints, and streetwear style—perfect for casual, everyday looks that stand out.

 

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025
Must-Have Oversized Graphic T-Shirts to Buy Now on Myntra image source - goggle.gemini.com

Oversized graphic t-shirts are the perfect blend of comfort and cool style. Whether you're hanging out with friends, going to a concert, or just relaxing at home, these tees give you a relaxed look with bold, eye-catching prints. Myntra offers a wide collection that includes gender-neutral designs, fun graphics, and soft cotton blends to keep you comfy all day. These t-shirts are easy to pair with jeans, shorts, or joggers. If you're looking to refresh your casual wardrobe, here are four must-have oversized graphic tees to check out.

 

SZN Oversized Graphic T-Shirt

Stay effortlessly cool with the SZN Oversized Graphic T-Shirt, ideal for street-style fans and relaxed, off-duty looks. Featuring trendy drop shoulders and a bold print, this tee adds a fashion-forward edge to your outfit. A versatile must-have for casual days.

Key Features:

  • Oversized fit with drop-shoulder sleeves
  • Statement graphic print on the front
  • Soft cotton-rich fabric feels comfortable
  • Pairs easily with joggers or jeans
  • Might feel slightly thick for summer heat

Griffel Oversized Cotton T-Shirt

Add bold style with Griffel’s oversized cotton tee, showcasing striking graphics and a comfortable, relaxed fit. This wardrobe essential remains trendy year after year, making it ideal for both indoor lounging and casual outdoor hangouts with friends.

Key Features:

  • Made with breathable cotton fabric
  • Striking front graphic with a streetwear edge
  • Loose fit and drop shoulders for ease
  • Can be styled unisex for all-day wear
  • May lose shape slightly after multiple washes

Dillinger Women’s Embossed T-Shirt

Make a bold, effortless statement with Dillinger’s embossed oversized tee for women. Combining comfort with a unique textured design, this tee is perfect for casual layering or wearing on its own. A stylish and versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

  • Oversized fit offers movement and comfort
  • Embossed graphic adds dimension and texture
  • Soft material suitable for lounging or errands
  • Pairs well with biker shorts or denim
  • Might cling slightly after wash due to embossing

TheBTclub Travis Scott T-Shirt

Get a relaxed concert vibe with this Travis Scott-inspired oversized tee by TheBTclub. Made from pure cotton, it offers comfort and style for music fans. A perfect collectible piece that combines style and casual wear effortlessly.

Key Features:

  • Printed with Travis Scott-inspired graphic
  • Pure cotton keeps it breathable and soft
  • Drop shoulder cut for an effortless drape
  • Unisex fit makes it universally wearable
  • May not appeal to those preferring minimalist styles

Oversized graphic t-shirts are more than just comfy basics—they’re fashion statements. These Myntra picks blend bold designs with soft cotton and relaxed fits, ideal for today’s streetwear lovers. Whether you like music-themed prints, strong graphics, or simple everyday styles, these tees bring together style, comfort, and personality. They're easy to wear, easy to style, and always on-trend. Perfect for casual outings, lazy weekends, or layering up for a cool look, these tees deserve a spot in your wardrobe. Add one—or all—and enjoy effortless fashion with attitude.

