Must-Have Puffer Jackets for Winter

Puffer jackets have become a winter essential for women who prioritize warmth without compromising style. These lightweight yet insulated pieces are ideal for layering during chilly months. Myntra offers a thoughtfully curated range of puffer jackets that combine functionality with trend-driven aesthetics. Whether you're heading outdoors or running errands, these jackets provide the right balance of comfort and fashion. Explore structured silhouettes, cropped cuts, and longer lengths to suit your cold-weather needs on Myntra.

This warm pink puffer jacket from Vero Amore blends function with feminine charm, ideal for chilly days that need a soft touch. Its hooded design adds extra comfort for daily winter wear.

Key features:

Insulated interior offers dependable warmth without heavy layering underneath

Attached hood shields from wind while adding casual edge to the silhouette

Full front zipper closure ensures a snug and easy fit

Light pink shade adds a refreshing pop to neutral winter outfits

Color may show dust or stains more easily than darker shades

Perfect for layering in cold urban settings, this mock collar puffer from Roadster brings casual cool to winter wardrobes. With its sleek look and minimalist style, it’s made for daily comfort.

Key features:

Mock collar adds neck coverage while keeping the design streamlined

Padded design retains warmth without bulk, perfect for commuting

Matte finish gives it a stylish, slightly rugged appeal

Pairs easily with jeans, joggers, or boots for laid-back looks

No hood may limit protection on windy or drizzly days

Bold and cropped, this black Sassafras jacket makes a statement while keeping you cozy. Its short cut pairs well with high-waisted layers, making it both practical and fashion-forward.

Key features:

Cropped fit hits above the hips, creating a flattering silhouette

Puffer padding offers warmth without compromising on edgy style

Zippered closure and fitted sleeves lock in heat effectively

All-black tone makes it easy to dress up or keep casual

Short length may not offer full coverage in colder weather

Designed for cold, wet days, this longline puffer from Mango is as practical as it is polished. Water-repellent and warm, it’s built for winter layering without sacrificing elegance.

Key features:

Water-repellent fabric shields against light rain, slush, and morning mist

Longline cut extends warmth to thighs and works beautifully with boots

Attached hood offers reliable head protection without compromising shape

Structured yet lightweight, making it great for city wear and travel

Longer length may feel bulky for quick indoor transitions

Investing in a good puffer jacket is the key to staying warm and stylish all winter long. Myntra’s collection features a variety of colors, fits, and insulation levels to ensure you stay cozy in every setting. With options that cater to both everyday wear and travel needs, finding the right puffer jacket has never been easier. Layer up with Myntra’s collection and face winter confidently and comfortably.

