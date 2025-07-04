Must-Have Semi-Formal Skirts to Shop Now in Myntra’s Pay Day Sale

Formal skirts with slits are a stylish and versatile choice for work and special occasions. These skirts offer a perfect blend of elegance and comfort, featuring pencil and midi lengths with sleek cuts and subtle slits that add a modern edge. Whether paired with blouses or blazers, they create a polished, professional look. Don’t miss Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from July 1 to 6, where you can grab these chic skirts at great discounts with exciting flash deals and coupons.

A fitted skirt ending just below the knee that enhances your natural curves. The slim, tailored silhouette projects sophistication—perfect for office days or important meetings. Made from a stretch blend, it moves comfortably with your stride and pairs beautifully with blouses, tees, or knits.

Stretch cotton blend

Classic pencil cut

Knee-length hem

Back slit for ease

Very figure-hugging—may feel restrictive when seated

This midi skirt features a stylish front slit that adds a modern touch to its straight fit. It keeps the look polished yet trendy. Wear it with heels for a bold, confident outfit or style it with flats and a casual tee for a relaxed weekend vibe. A versatile piece for both work and outings.

Front slit detail with fish cut design

knee length skirt, suitable for formal events

Slim, streamlined cut

Easy to style for day-to-night

Fish cut may feel revealing when sitting

This straight-cut midi skirt sits just below the knee and offers a clean, simple look. Its minimalist style makes it easy to pair with anything—blazers for work or sneakers for casual days. Comfortable and versatile, it’s a great everyday option that brings effortless style to both formal and relaxed outfits. A true wardrobe essential.

Mid-calf straight line

Simple, sleek design

Flexible wardrobe pairing

Zip closure

Lacks statement features—may feel too basic solo

Smart and structured, this high-waist skirt comes with panel details that give it a neat, sharp look. It fits well at the waist and creates a smooth shape. Great for office wear or meetings, it pairs perfectly with a tucked-in blouse or a formal shirt. A must-have for your semi-formal wardrobe.

High-waist fit

Paneled seams

Knee or midi length

Zip closure

Structured style may limit airflow in hot weather

These four skirts—classic pencil, slit-midi, straight midi, and high-waist paneled—are essential wardrobe staples that effortlessly blend style and function. They flatter a variety of figures, adapt to work and casual settings, and pair well with everything from crisp shirts and blazers to tees and denim jackets. While fitted styles might feel snug and some cuts may seem basic solo, these issues are easy to manage with smart styling. And with Myntra's Pay Day Sale (July 1–6), you can snag each of these pieces at amazing prices—up to 70% off. Don’t wait—redeem these wardrobe heroes now!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.