Must-Have Stylish Tops for Women at Myntra Pay Day Sale

From casual outings to semi-formal events, these tops can be paired with jeans, skirts, or shorts to create versatile and fashionable looks. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to upgrade your wardrobe with the latest styles at unbeatable prices.

Video Courtsey: Myntra

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This cotton top from Label Ritu Kumar features a charming floral print with delicate tie-up detailing at the neckline. The flutter sleeves add a feminine and airy touch, making it perfect for warm weather. The breathable cotton fabric ensures comfort throughout the day.

Key Features:

Floral print with elegant tie-up neck design

Flutter sleeves for a soft, flowing silhouette

Made from lightweight, breathable cotton

Versatile for casual and semi-formal occasions

Easy to pair with jeans, skirts, or shorts

Cons:

Tie-up neck may feel loose for some users

Limited color options

Requires gentle washing to maintain print quality

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

DressBerry presents a stylish cotton crop top featuring intricate embroidery and a flattering peplum silhouette. This top enhances your waistline while offering a playful, feminine look. The breathable cotton fabric makes it comfortable for daily wear.

Key Features:

Detailed embroidery adds elegance and texture

Peplum design accentuates the waist

Made with soft, breathable cotton fabric

Crop top length for trendy styling

Suitable for casual outings and gatherings

Cons:

Crop length may not suit everyone

Embroidery requires careful washing

May feel tight around the shoulders for some

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This crop top from Tokyo Talkies showcases a fresh floral print with trendy puff sleeves and a cinched waist for a flattering fit. The lightweight fabric and playful design make it ideal for casual wear, especially during spring and summer.

Key Features:

Vibrant floral print with puff sleeves

Cinched waist enhances shape and style

Comfortable, lightweight fabric

Trendy crop top cut for youthful appeal

Perfect for casual outings and day events

Cons:

Puff sleeves might feel restrictive for some

Crop length limits layering options

May require ironing to maintain shape

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Athena offers a sophisticated blouson top with a soft white and peach floral print. The relaxed fit and gathered hem create a stylish yet comfortable silhouette. Made from smooth fabric, this top works well for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Key Features:

Elegant white and peach floral print

Blouson style with gathered hem for a chic look

Relaxed fit ensures comfort

Lightweight, smooth fabric suitable for all-day wear

Easily pairs with skirts, trousers, or jeans

Cons:

May feel slightly loose for those preferring fitted styles

Fabric prone to wrinkles

Limited color variety

Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from 1st to 6th July offers a fantastic chance to refresh your wardrobe with a variety of stylish and cute women’s tops. Whether you prefer flirty floral prints, elegant embroidery, or trendy puff sleeves, the sale has something for every style and occasion. These tops combine comfort and fashion, making them perfect for casual outings, work-from-home days, or semi-formal events. With attractive discounts and easy online shopping, the Myntra sale is the perfect time to invest in versatile tops that can elevate your everyday look without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on grabbing your favorites while the sale lasts!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.