Must Have Women Kurtas Buying Guide For Everyday And Festive Wear

Kurtas form a major part of all women's attires. Because of their versatility, they can be worn out in casual outings, during festivals and even in workplaces. Kurtas have become an ideal balance between old and new times with their variety of fabrics, cuts and prints. The variety in the kurta is wide, in terms of floral patterns, chic chikankari embroidery, straight cuts, and the A-line silhouette, each piece of the kurta leaves an impression. This purchase guide outlines some of the most fashionable kurtas among the popular fashion brands. In case you want to revise your ethnic wardrobe, these kurtas are worth a consideration.

Image source - Flipkart.com



The kurta Prisca holds a lovely print with flora designed in delicate viscose rayon. The pink and white pairing is feminine and elegant, so it can be worn as a day to day attire or during small social events.

Key features:

Viscose rayon fabric for breathable comfort

Beautiful floral print adds a fresh vibe

Straight cut design flatters all body types

Lightweight and easy to carry all day

May require ironing often to maintain neatness

Image source - Amazon.com



Gosriki has a cotton mix chikankari kurta that denotes the traditional sophistication. It looks soft and evokes grace due to its light pink color and the light embroidery. Dream of timelessness with a little everyday comfort, consider this kurta.

Key features:

Chikankari embroidery for a classic touch

Cotton blend fabric feels cool and soft

Straight cut enhances the elegant silhouette

Pairs easily with leggings or palazzos

Fabric can feel slightly sheer under strong light

Image source - Amazon.com



Stylish, yet ethnic is what Pistaa is bringing to you in the form of an A-line printed cotton kurti and matching palazzos. The mandarin collar and the meters of vivid design allow this ensemble to be both contemporary and traditional.

Key features:

Cotton fabric keeps it breathable and light

A-line cut provides a flattering shape

Comes with palazzos for a complete look

Printed details enhance the ethnic charm

Palazzo fit may feel loose for smaller frames

Image source - Myntra.com



Anouk Rustic presents a straight cotton kurt with floral print and V-neck. Its earthy shades provide versatility in different occasions and can be taken up in terms of simplicity and style as well.

Key features:

Cotton fabric ensures daily comfort

Rustic floral print for understated elegance

Straight fit offers a graceful fall

V-neck design adds modern style

May shrink slightly after multiple washes

Kurtas are versatile fashion clothes that women can wear easily due to multiple features that are not only functional but comfortable. The possibilities presented in the kurtas of all shapes and sizes are imminent in these styles highlighting the imminent uses and occasions in which they can be utilized. Making such kurtas gives you the advantage of having a classy appeal of India and yet, keeping your wardrobe up-to-date and functional. To update your wardrobe to the latest fashions, these kurtas would be an excellent choice in terms of design, wearability and style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.