Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2025: Trendy Crop Tops Every Girl Needs
Get fashion-forward crop tops from Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale to upgrade your holiday-season looks. From elegant simplicity to show-stopping statements, these choices are fashionable, versatile, and budget-friendly.
Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is back from 20th September to 5th October, and you can enjoy amazing fashion bargains at unbelievable prices. If crop tops are your personal favorites for casual wear, parties, or brunch wear, here's the ideal time to buy your set. With pre-festival festivity and fresh arrivals, Myntra offers you trendy and comfy crop tops to update your wardrobe. Plus, great discounts make it irresistible. Let's take a look at the top picks that you simply cannot afford to miss.
1. Rare Round Neck Styled Back Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Rare back-cropped crop top in a round neck fashion is a trendy and hip mix of fashion. It has a trendy back cut, making it modern to a casual crop top. Tuck it in high-waist jeans, skirt, or shorts and make a hip style statement at brunch, shopping, or hangouts.
Key Features:
- Easy wear round neck fashion
- Trendy back detail to give it style
- Cool and comfortable polyester fabric
- Great to wear with jeans and skirts
- Few color choices to choose from
2. Stylecast X Slyck Floral Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeves Smocked Fitted Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Feminine and flirtatious, this crop top is paired with a floral printed look that would be every girl who adores adding romance to fashion's best friend. Smocked, fitted, and puff sleeves are trendy.
Key Features:
- Romance added by floral print
- Smocked fit on the body
- The V-neckline makes it even more appealing
- Puff sleeves add volume
- It may be too tight on wide shoulders
3. Bewakoof Typography White and Black Printed Drop Shoulder Sleeves Cotton Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Ergonomic and stylish, the Bewakoof typography white and black printed crop top is perfect for comfort enthusiasts who would like to indulge in style without sacrificing anything. The cotton and drop-shoulder sleeves make it comfortable to wear and easy.
Key Features:
- Typography print for a stylish appearance
- Drop shoulder armholes to be comfortable
- Cotton fabric for airflow
- Easy to match with denim
- Material may shrink a bit while washing
4. Aahwan Women Criss Cross Tied Backless Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Aahwan criss-cross tied backless crop top is made of a fashion statement. Its modern fashion endows it with a bit of glamour, and it is ideal during a night out or a party. The adjustable tie-less style offers a flattening figure, and the trendy figure can be worn with skirts, palazzo, or jeans to make an evening dress-up star.
Key Features:
- Criss-cross tied back detail
- Backless design for a dramatic effect
- Fashionable fit for parties and nights out
- Comfortable and light polyester fabric for convenience
- Not for extremely traditional users
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale (20th Sept–5th Oct) is the best time to buy plus-sized essential, trendy, and celebratory crop tops at the best prices. Whether you prefer dainty prints or deep backless ones or simple cotton silhouettes, these are the best picks from Rare, Stylecast X Slyck, Bewakoof, and Aahwan, and you will get the best fit for any occasion. With these thoughtful discounts rendering shopping irresistible, now's the right time to give your closet a makeover with stylish must-haves. Don't let this opportunity pass—this festival season, make Myntra your style buddy and set out totally fabulous. Hurry before these bestsellers get sold out.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
