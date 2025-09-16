Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sept: 4 Elegant Floral Kurta Sets

It's festival time already, and nothing is as adorable as a floral kurta set! From daily bliss to festival-party glamour, these are closet favourites that never go out of style. With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th September to 5th October, the time has come to take home trendy kurta sets along with trousers, churidars, or dupattas. Dress up to visit a family gathering, wedding reception, or meet a friend without creating a hole in your purse. Don't miss these beautiful options.

Image Source- Myntra.com



All About You's beautiful, flower-printed printed pleated kurta set is just right for demure women who adore understated sophistication. It is also nice to wear with trousers and d dupatta; that is why it is beautiful and convenient to use in party gatherings or during night-outs.

Key Features

Floral printed pleated design

Includes trousers and a dupatta

Refined and fashionable appearance

Ideal for everyday wear

Ideal for special events

Light colors may be delicate to wash.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Chandaliyo presents a floral printed kurta set with churidar and dupatta, blending tradition and comfort. Regular fit is comfortable enough to wear on a day-to-day basis, but at the same time, stylish enough to wear during parties.

Key Features

Floral printed regular kurta

Comes with churidar and dupatta

Comfortable and practical

Party-like fashionable look

Comfortable to wear

Churidar fit is tight-fitting for some users.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Parthvi presents a gorgeous pure cotton Anarkali set of Kurms with trousers and dupatta created with a panelled gorgeous design and a slim V-neck. The floral print adds a festive appeal, and the lightweight material allows one to wear it all day.

Key Features:

Lovely V-neck panelled design

Floral pure cotton Anarkali

Came with trousers and dupatta

Fashionable festive appeal

Soft, breathable material

Cotton material tends to wrinkle after being worn.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Libas offers a floral printed regular kurta set that combines simplicity with elegance. Made in trousers and a dupatta, it's a functional outfit you can wear outdoors daily or for celebration parties.

Key Features

Regular floral printed kurta

comes with trousers and a dupatta

Easy to wear daily

Celebratory and trendy look

Simple-to-style ensemble

Fabric might not be apt for extremely cold weather.

Floral kurta sets are classic items every woman must have in her wardrobe. If you adore the pleated beauty of All About You, the simple elegance of Chandaliyo, the drapey cotton Anarkali by Parthvi, or the graceful versatility of Libas, each kurta set is something special to include in your wardrobe. With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th September to 5th October, this is the best time to give your festive wardrobe an upgrade. Get the best blend of tradition, comfort, and style at unmatchable prices. Shop now and step into the season looking effortlessly stylish and chic.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.