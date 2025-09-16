Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sept: 4 Elegant Floral Kurta Sets
Festival fun, dress your closet with pretty floral kurta sets at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale. Ranging from classic dupatta cuts to cotton anarkalis, these are the charm and comfort, and timeless style picks of the everywoman.
It's festival time already, and nothing is as adorable as a floral kurta set! From daily bliss to festival-party glamour, these are closet favourites that never go out of style. With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th September to 5th October, the time has come to take home trendy kurta sets along with trousers, churidars, or dupattas. Dress up to visit a family gathering, wedding reception, or meet a friend without creating a hole in your purse. Don't miss these beautiful options.
1. All About You Women Floral Printed Pleated Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
All About You's beautiful, flower-printed printed pleated kurta set is just right for demure women who adore understated sophistication. It is also nice to wear with trousers and d dupatta; that is why it is beautiful and convenient to use in party gatherings or during night-outs.
Key Features
- Floral printed pleated design
- Includes trousers and a dupatta
- Refined and fashionable appearance
- Ideal for everyday wear
- Ideal for special events
- Light colors may be delicate to wash.
2. Chandaliyo Women Floral Printed Regular Kurta with Churidar & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Chandaliyo presents a floral printed kurta set with churidar and dupatta, blending tradition and comfort. Regular fit is comfortable enough to wear on a day-to-day basis, but at the same time, stylish enough to wear during parties.
Key Features
- Floral printed regular kurta
- Comes with churidar and dupatta
- Comfortable and practical
- Party-like fashionable look
- Comfortable to wear
- Churidar fit is tight-fitting for some users.
3. Parthvi V-Neck Floral Printed Panelled Pure Cotton Anarkali Kurta with Trouser & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Parthvi presents a gorgeous pure cotton Anarkali set of Kurms with trousers and dupatta created with a panelled gorgeous design and a slim V-neck. The floral print adds a festive appeal, and the lightweight material allows one to wear it all day.
Key Features:
- Lovely V-neck panelled design
- Floral pure cotton Anarkali
- Came with trousers and dupatta
- Fashionable festive appeal
- Soft, breathable material
- Cotton material tends to wrinkle after being worn.
4. Libas Women Floral Printed Regular Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Libas offers a floral printed regular kurta set that combines simplicity with elegance. Made in trousers and a dupatta, it's a functional outfit you can wear outdoors daily or for celebration parties.
Key Features
- Regular floral printed kurta
- comes with trousers and a dupatta
- Easy to wear daily
- Celebratory and trendy look
- Simple-to-style ensemble
- Fabric might not be apt for extremely cold weather.
Floral kurta sets are classic items every woman must have in her wardrobe. If you adore the pleated beauty of All About You, the simple elegance of Chandaliyo, the drapey cotton Anarkali by Parthvi, or the graceful versatility of Libas, each kurta set is something special to include in your wardrobe. With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th September to 5th October, this is the best time to give your festive wardrobe an upgrade. Get the best blend of tradition, comfort, and style at unmatchable prices. Shop now and step into the season looking effortlessly stylish and chic.
