Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sept: 4 Trendy Peplum Tops
Take your party wear fashion sense to the next level with beautiful peplum tops available for grabs at a discount! From classy square-neck or floral patterns, pick your top choices in Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale and turn heads with ease.
Fashion is about possessing attire that is trendy yet versatile, and peplum tops are just perfect! With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th September to 5th October, it's time to upgrade your wardrobe. From the square-necked to the puff sleeves adorned with flowers, these peplum tops give an instant dash of sophistication to your attire. From work wear, party wear, to loungewear, these are the choices that will slay the game in any scenario—without draining your purse.
1. Roadster Lifestyle Co. Square Neck Peplum Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
You are always into easy-fitting fashion, and you need to acquire this square-neck peplos top at Roadster. It is easy to wear as a casual chic, and then turn into something to wear on a daily basis with the modern silhouette and soft material.
Key Features
- Square-neck style
- Relaxed and fashionable cut
- Lightweight and airy material
- Peplum silhouette that matches
- Ideal for casual wear
- Few color choices can limit fashion freedom.
2. Tokyo Talkies White Square Neck Peplum Crop Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
Nothing says fresh and classy like a white peplum crop top, and Tokyo Talkies delivers just that. It is made with a cut-in square neck to make it flattering, it weighs nothing, breezy, and dressy enough to wear to casual brunches or even party nights.
Key Features
- Elegant white shade
- Square-neck style
- Trendy peplum crop cut
- Comfortable for long wear
- Easy to style with bottoms
- White fabric is typically delicate and can require special care to avoid staining.
3. Glitchez Square Neck Tie-Up Detail Peplum Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
For those ladies who just adore details, this tie-up detail Glitchez peplum top is the ideal choice. It is made to be trendy by the neck being square and made to look playful by the use of ties. It is easy to wear, light, and fits in casual wear on daily use and semi-casual events.
Key Feature:
- Square neck cut
- Elegant look with tie-up details
- Style peplum flare
- Perfect for most occasions
- Soft, vented texture
- Tie-up details will be challenging to manage for rushed dressing.
4. Nayo Floral Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeves Cotton Peplum Top
Image Source- Myntra.com
In case you are a floral lover, Nayo has a top with a floral print, which is a peplos type. It is made of light cotton fabric and a V-neckline that fits your figure, is puffed around the sleeves, and is therefore comfortable and fashionable.
Key Features
- Gorgeous floral print
- V-neck with puff sleeves
- Light cotton fabric
- Flattering peplum style
- Perfect for a party or everyday dressing
- Cotton material can easily crumple once worn.
Peplos tops are trendy, stylish, and can be worn in many ways; that is precisely the kind of top that any contemporary wardrobe should have. With the minimalist look of Roadster, the elegant classic of Tokyo Talkies, the style-forward playful details of Glitchez, or the floral elegance of Nayo, these tops provide that special something for each fashion occasion. And the opportunity to purchase these rich tops at an unbeatable price at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th to 5th October is your time to get such a top that suits every occasion. And do not run out of the opportunity to transform your wardrobe and go into the festival season in style, graciously, and with panache. It is good fashion that starts with good decisions.
