Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sept: 4 Trendy Peplum Tops

Fashion is about possessing attire that is trendy yet versatile, and peplum tops are just perfect! With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th September to 5th October, it's time to upgrade your wardrobe. From the square-necked to the puff sleeves adorned with flowers, these peplum tops give an instant dash of sophistication to your attire. From work wear, party wear, to loungewear, these are the choices that will slay the game in any scenario—without draining your purse.

You are always into easy-fitting fashion, and you need to acquire this square-neck peplos top at Roadster. It is easy to wear as a casual chic, and then turn into something to wear on a daily basis with the modern silhouette and soft material.

Key Features

Square-neck style

Relaxed and fashionable cut

Lightweight and airy material

Peplum silhouette that matches

Ideal for casual wear

Few color choices can limit fashion freedom.

Nothing says fresh and classy like a white peplum crop top, and Tokyo Talkies delivers just that. It is made with a cut-in square neck to make it flattering, it weighs nothing, breezy, and dressy enough to wear to casual brunches or even party nights.

Key Features

Elegant white shade

Square-neck style

Trendy peplum crop cut

Comfortable for long wear

Easy to style with bottoms

White fabric is typically delicate and can require special care to avoid staining.

For those ladies who just adore details, this tie-up detail Glitchez peplum top is the ideal choice. It is made to be trendy by the neck being square and made to look playful by the use of ties. It is easy to wear, light, and fits in casual wear on daily use and semi-casual events.

Key Feature:

Square neck cut

Elegant look with tie-up details

Style peplum flare

Perfect for most occasions

Soft, vented texture

Tie-up details will be challenging to manage for rushed dressing.

In case you are a floral lover, Nayo has a top with a floral print, which is a peplos type. It is made of light cotton fabric and a V-neckline that fits your figure, is puffed around the sleeves, and is therefore comfortable and fashionable.

Key Features

Gorgeous floral print

V-neck with puff sleeves

Light cotton fabric

Flattering peplum style

Perfect for a party or everyday dressing

Cotton material can easily crumple once worn.

Peplos tops are trendy, stylish, and can be worn in many ways; that is precisely the kind of top that any contemporary wardrobe should have. With the minimalist look of Roadster, the elegant classic of Tokyo Talkies, the style-forward playful details of Glitchez, or the floral elegance of Nayo, these tops provide that special something for each fashion occasion. And the opportunity to purchase these rich tops at an unbeatable price at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th to 5th October is your time to get such a top that suits every occasion. And do not run out of the opportunity to transform your wardrobe and go into the festival season in style, graciously, and with panache. It is good fashion that starts with good decisions.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.