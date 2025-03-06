Myntra Birthday Blast: Best Ethnic Kurtas for Men

Ethnic kurtas are an age-old fashion staple for weddings, festive celebrations, and casual wear. Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale (March 1 to March 11) has a great range of traditional and modern kurtas with unique designs and comfortable fabrics. Whether cotton, rayon, or silk blend fabrics, we have the best of the bunch for you.

1. House of Pataudi Embroidered Mandarin Collar Ethnic Wear Kurta

For that royal and ageless ethnic look, House of Pataudi Embroidered Kurta is a complete necessity in your closet. This knee-length rayon kurta is crafted in a vibrant sunny yellow hue and sporty sequin embroidery for that dash of elegance.

Key Features:

Material: Soft and light rayon fabric for casual wear.

Design: Sequin embroidered design with a style-oriented Mandarin collar.

Fit & Style: Slimming A-line cut.

Care: Hand wash in cold water or dry cleaning to ensure long-term quality.

Note: Gentle handling required with sequin trimming.

2. Jompers Men Ethnic Motifs Printed Cotton Kurta

For the individual who likes simple and sophisticated prints, the lavender-colored Jompers Ethnic Motifs Cotton Kurta is an excellent choice. The Mandarin collar and straight hem of the kurta provide it with a contemporary and stylish appearance.

Key Features:

Material: 70% cotton and 30% polyester for durability.

Design: Printed ethnic motifs for a classic but fashionable appearance.

Fit & Style: Empire styling and straight shape for a tailored fit.

Length: Above knee-length, appropriate for casual and festive wear.

Care: Easy to care for, machine washable.

Note: Polyester mix makes it less breathable than pure cotton.

3. SOJANYA Men Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta

For the added celebratory and dramatic feel, opt for the SOJANYA Ethnic Motifs Kurta in golden-colored and maroon fabric. Made of a combination of cotton and linen, the kurta is both stylish and comfortable.

Key Features:

Design: Ethnic motifs print with a Mandarin collar giving a royal feel.

Fit & Style: Straight cut silhouette with normal styling for a comfortable and stylish fit.

Length: Knee-length with side slits, perfect for parties.

Care: Machine washable for convenience.

Note: Linen material will most likely easily wrinkle and needs regular ironing.

4. Anouk Men Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Regular Chikankari Kurta with Pyjama

For a classic and premium style, peach-colored Anouk Chikankari Kurta with Pyjama is perfect. The delicate chikankari embroidery gives this silk-blend kurta a stylish look.

Key Features:

Material: 70% silk and 30% cotton for offering rich softness.

Design: Embroidery with ethnic pattern along with chikankari work.

Fit & Style: Stylish straight cut design with regular styling for an intelligent look.

Length: Side slit at knee length for evening wear.

Extras: Supplied in sets with plain pajamas having elastic waistbands.

Care: Hand wash gently in mild detergent so that fabric strength is not destroyed.

Note: Care fabric such as silk blend is finicky, therefore it is not such an easy cloth to wear on a daily basis.

As Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale promises tremendous discounts between March 1 and March 11, it's the ideal time to revive your ethnic wear. If you're an embroidering, printing, or chikankari kind of person, you will have something to suit every occasion. Don't lose out on these great deals—shop now and add a touch of sophistication to your ethnic fashion!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.