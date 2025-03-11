Myntra Birthday Blast: Best Floral Shirts for Men

Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale has arrived, and with it comes the best deals on the best floral shirts for men. Floral print is in vogue and gives you a new, fresh, and cool effortless look. Whether you like oversized Cuban collars, linen blends, or plain cotton shirts, we have selected the best-selling floral shirts that you should grab. Ranging from easy comfort, loose fits, and traditional styles to sophisticated designs and patterns, these thoughtfully picked floral shirts are sure to make you look classy and relaxed. Let's see them!

1. DENNISON Men Floral Embroidery Drop Shoulder Oversized Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Comfort in oversized style with embroidered flair is what you get with the DENNISON Floral Embroidery Shirt. It provides a loose, fashion-savvy look with delicate floral embroidery.

Key Features:

Oversized Fit: Ideal for that relaxed, trendy look.

Floral Embroidery: Provides a sense of sophistication to the beige and brown colors.

Cuban Collar: Complements the carefree and relaxed look.

100% Cotton Fabric: Provides breathability and comfort throughout the day.

Machine Washable: Very low maintenance and long-lasting.

Note: It is too baggy for slim-fitting shirt lovers.

2. Big Bunny Men Custom Floral Opaque Casual Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



For the individual who adores bright floral prints in a personalized oversized cut, the Big Bunny Floral Casual Shirt is ideal. Its linen-blend fabric provides a soft, high-end touch.

Key Features:

Oversized Custom Fit: Provides a chic and casual fit.

Floral Self-Design: Soaks rich green for dramatic fashion.

Cuban Collar: Imposes a whiff of vintage cool.

Linen Blend Fabric: Offers the lightness and airiness feel.

Dry Clean Recommended: For fabric quality maintenance.

Note: Having to be dry cleaned is a bit high maintenance.

3. Marks & Spencer Floral Printed Casual Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



For those who want a traditional fit with a modest floral finish, Marks & Spencer Floral Printed Shirt is the best option. Linen-cotton fabric is most comfortable.

Key Features:

Regular Fit: Fits all body types.

Off-White Floral Print: Modest and fashionable print.

Spread Collar: Provides classic and modern look.

Linen & Cotton Blend: Offers softness and ventilating comfort.

Machine Washable: Easy care and durable.

Note: The hue of the light may require extra care to prevent stains.

4. Flying Machine Regular Fit Floral Printed Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



For a classic yet stylish floral look, the Flying Machine Floral Printed Shirt is a perfect addition to your collection. The white and yellow floral print provides a splash of color.

Key Features:

Regular Fit: Offers classic and casual wear.

Vibrant Floral Print: An eye-catching yellow and white floral pattern.

Spread Collar: Provides a smart but relaxed appearance.

100% Cotton Fabric: Promotes breathability and comfort.

Machine Washable: Simple to wash and maintain.

Note: It can shrink slightly after multiple washes, so heed wash care instructions.

Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale is the perfect chance to choose stylish and casual floral shirts at economical rates. You may choose oversized Cuban-collar shirts, linen-blends, or simple floral prints as per your style choice. The shirts will renew your closet with free-spirited comfort and ease. Miss not such fantastic offers—buy now and renew your fashion!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.