Myntra Birthday Blast: Best Joggers for Men at Up to 60% Off

The Birthday Blast Sale at Myntra will present trendy fashion discounts across March 1 to 11. Thirty percent to sixty percent off discounts are currently available for the ideal pair of joggers during this sale period. Multiple choices of wardrobe style exist across our selection so customers can choose between stylish prints and cozy fleece and utility-inspired designs and relaxed comfort. Here's an even closer look at the top joggers for men available in this sale, so you can freshen your wardrobe without overspending.

1. StyleCast Men Printed Joggers

Image source: Myntra.com



StyleCast Men Printed Joggers are ideal for those who enjoy turning heads. The joggers are available in bold prints that make them ideal for relaxed outings, lounging, or even street fashion. The light material guarantees comfort, with an elastic waistband providing a close but stretchy fit. Match them with a plain t-shirt or hoodie for the newest, laid-back style.

Key Features:

Design: Glamorous printed design

Material: Soft and breathable material

Fit: Adjustable drawstring for a comfortable fit

Note: Print may fade with age as it is washed over and over again

2. Mr Bowerbird Men Grey Melange Pile Fleece Joggers

Image source: Myntra.com



If you like joggers with added warmth, the Mr Bowerbird Men Grey Melange Pile Fleece Joggers are ideal. The fleece material used in joggers creates warmth effect suitable for cold seasons without losing comfort. These joggers have a relaxed fit and fashionable grey melange color which makes them ideal for everyday and home activities.

Key Features:

Warmth: Thick pile fleece material for extra coziness

Fit: Elastic waistband with close fit

Convenience: Side pockets for convenience

Note: May be too hot to wear during summer

3. NOBERO Men Onyx Oversized Relaxed Fit Mid-Rise Joggers With Utility Box Pockets

Image source: Myntra.com



All you utility and oversized fit fashion lovers, listen up. NOBERO Men Onyx Joggers are just for you. The joggers come with a relaxed fit and a utility box pocket that gives the joggers a cool but rugged look. Ideal for street fashionistas, the joggers will make you appear even better when paired with oversized hoodies or graphic tees.

Key Features:

Fit: Loose, laid-back style for ultimate comfort

Storage: Functional box pockets for extra storage space

Material: Sturdy material with chic finish

Note: Laidback fit might be unsuitable for exclusive events

4. H&M Loose Fit Sweatpants

Image source: Myntra.com



The H&M Loose Fit Sweatpants are a simple classic item for any casual wardrobe. Constructed to be relaxed and easy to wear, the joggers are loose-fitting and the cotton-blend material is easy and light for resting, hanging out, or playing sports. Due to its plain design, these joggers seamlessly fit in at any event and are therefore a must-have to hide away in the closet.

Key features:

Comfort: Relaxed fit for comfortable movement

Material: Smooth and stretchy cotton-blend material

Versatility: Smooth and versatile design

Note: Less likely to come in numerous style types

With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale between March 1 and March 11, the time is now to purchase trendy and comfortable joggers at a discount of up to 60%. Whether you prefer bold prints, fleece, oversized utility or comfort classics, there's something for everyone. Don't miss these incredible offers—purchase your favorite joggers now before they sell out!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.