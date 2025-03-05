Myntra Birthday Blast Sale:Top 4 Men’s Comfortable Loose-Fit Formal Trousers

Do you want to give a new look to your formal wear wardrobe with cool and comfy trousers? Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is available from March 1 to March 11 with incredible offers on loose-fit formal trousers for men. Mid-rise, high-rise, or pleated, we have chosen the best for you! Take a look at the best formal trousers that you can avail yourself of at prices you cannot resist.

1. StyleCast x Revolte Men Loose Fit Pleated Trousers

StyleCast x Revolte Loose Fit Pleated Trousers are the best blend of comfort and elegance. The khaki trousers are both a contemporary, easy-going appearance as well as keep you chic for formal and semi-formal events.

Key Features:

Material: Constructed with high-quality polyester, thus durable and comfortable.

Fit: Loose fit, no restriction of movement.

Waist Rise: Mid-rise, good for formal and casual events.

Pleated Design: Adds an air of vintage elegance.

Closure: Button and zip for a secure fit.

Pockets: Four larger pockets for ease.

Weave Type: Woven for extra texture and strength.

Note: Needs Regular Ironing to preserve crisp, neat appearance.

2. Campus Sutra Men Mid-Rise Relaxed Loose Fit Easy Wash Formal Trouser

The Campus Sutra Mid-Rise Relaxed Fit Trousers are both stylish and comfortable. Work wear and weekend wear is what they are designed for, and they have an easy-wash facility to make life easy and maintenance-free.

Key Features:

Material: High-quality polyester for that light, airy feel.

Fit: Relaxed fit with loose silhouette.

Waist Rise: Mid-rise, great for day-to-day wear.

Flat-Front Design: Offers slim and streamlined look.

Weave Type: Woven material for a structured appearance.

Note: Few Color Options, limiting styling flexibility.

3. HERE&NOW Men Relaxed Straight Leg Straight Fit High-Rise Corduroy Trousers

For men with an understanding for the classic and the timeless style, the HERE&NOW Corduroy Trousers are a staple. The relaxed straight-fit trousers create a sleek yet casual look suitable for different occasions.

Key Features:

Fabric: Composed of high-quality corduroy for its soft and textured texture.

Fit: Loose straight-leg straight fit.

Waist Rise: High-rise for a chic yet vintage look.

Weave Type: Corduroy weave for extra elegance.

Note: May Feel Hot during summer months due to the thick corduroy fabric.

4. BROADSTAR Men Smart Loose Fit Easy Wash Pleated Formal Trouser

The BROADSTAR Smart Loose Fit Pleated Formal Trousers are perfect for anyone who needs to balance smart fashion, comfort, and functionality. The trousers are suitable for workplaces and formal events.

Key Features:

Fabric: 97% polyester and 3% elastane blend to provide stretch and comfort.

Fit: Loose fit for modern and comfortable fashion.

Waist Rise: Mid-rise, best for overall fashion versatility.

Pleated Design: Adds a stylish touch to the outfit.

Weave Type: Knitted material for easy, stretchy fit.

Note: Hand Wash Only, which can need special care in comparison to machine-washable ones.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is the perfect time to get premium quality formal trousers at a discounted rate. Hurry up! Get your preferred loose-fit formal trousers before the sale expires on March 11. Be chic, be comfy!

