Myntra Birthday Blast: Top 4 Formal Shirts for Men

Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale (1st March to 11th March) has finally arrived with great offers on the top fashion brands. If you are the one who searches for a crisp and fitted formal shirt, this sale is your golden opportunity.

1. H&M Men White Slim Fit Easy-Iron Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

H&M Men White Slim Fit Easy-Iron Shirt is a timeless garment for a guy to turn him into a stylish but not flashy gentleman. Easy-iron weave fabric keeps you feel-good all day long with speedy grooming time.

Key Features:

Fabric: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester – light and light-as-air daily wear.

Design: Plain white with spread collar for classy and trendy look.

Fit: Slim fitted tapered waist having a clean look and narrow shoulder.

Sleeves: Long sleeves with the option of cuff adjustment.

Note: The blend of polyester is indeed polyester and not as pleasant to wear like cotton shirts.

2. RARE RABBIT Men Traf Regular Fit Spread Collar Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For an individual who desires a splash of color on formal attire, the RARE RABBIT Men Traf Pink Shirt is suitable. The comfort fit shirt is fashionable and feels great and suitable for formal attire.

Key Features:

Fabric: 100% Cotton – light and silky.

Design: Single-colored pink design for a fashionable and trendy appearance.

Fit: Comfort fit with a regular brand fit.

Collar: Spread collar gives a sharp and neat appearance.

Note: Frequently wash the light color to ensure freshness.

3. Blackberrys Men India Slim Fit Temp Tech Formal Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Blackberrys Men India Slim Fit Temp Tech Formal Shirt would be the perfect buy for the man who would like to opt for a conservative yet elegant print.

Key Features:

Fabric: 100% Cotton – soft and cozy.

Design: Pink gingham checkered pattern to create a fashionable yet professional appearance.

Fit: Slim fit, offering a neat-fitting look.

Pocket: Single chest pocket to offer practicality.

Note: The slim fit is too snug for people who like wearing loose clothing.

4. Park Avenue Men Grey Slim Fit Checked Pure Cotton Formal Shirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For professional work and overall choice, Park Avenue Men Grey Slim Fit Checked Shirt is a great option. Check pattern adds texture and interest without compromising professional look.

Key Features:

Material: 100% Cotton – long-lasting, light, and warm fabric to wear.

Pattern: Grey check pattern to offer classic but fashion-forward look.

Fit: Itt is slim fit to body-hug without restricting too much.

Note: The fit may be too tight for the fans of loose-fit wear.

With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale offering fantastic discounts from March 1 through March 11, it is time to give your formal wear a makeover. With a crisp white shirt as your choice, a fashion checkered design, or a pop of color, there's something for everyone and every one of you. Don't let these offers slip away—treat yourself to your preferred dress shirt today and join the world of sophistication and beauty!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.