Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025: Best Deals on Trendy Women’s Shorts
Explore stylish and budget-friendly women’s shorts at the Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025. From denim to cotton and cargo, grab top picks from 31st May to 12th June.
Looking to beat the heat in style without breaking the bank? The Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025, running from 31st May to 12th June, is your go-to destination for scoring trendy women’s shorts at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend getaway, lounging at home, or updating your summer wardrobe, Myntra has an impressive lineup of shorts to match every vibe. From breezy cotton styles and chic high-waisted fits to sporty lounge pieces and classic denim, there’s something for every occasion and silhouette. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to shop stylish, comfortable, and affordable shorts before the sale ends.
1. Athena Women Black Solid Regular Fit Regular Shorts
The Athena Women Black Solid Regular Shorts are a versatile wardrobe essential that combines comfort with casual elegance. Crafted from breathable cotton fabric, these mid-rise shorts feature a clean, solid black design that pairs effortlessly with a variety of tops.
Key Features:
- Material: Cotton; breathable and comfortable for warm weather
- Fit: Regular fit for easy wear and relaxed comfort
- Design: Solid black, mid-rise shorts for versatile styling
- Closure: Convenient slip-on style—no zippers or buttons
- Pockets: Two side pockets for functionality
- Waistband: Lacks an adjustable drawstring, which may limit fit customization
2. Tokyo Talkies Women Beige Solid Regular Fit Cargo Shorts
The Tokyo Talkies Women Beige Cargo Shorts are a perfect blend of utility and contemporary style. Crafted from breathable cotton fabric, these high-rise shorts offer a flattering silhouette and a comfortable fit.
Key Features:
- Material: 100% cotton; breathable and ideal for everyday comfort
- Fit: Regular fit for easy, all-day wear
- Rise: High-rise waist for a flattering and secure fit
- Design: Solid beige color with cargo-inspired styling
- Closure: Button closure for a secure and structured look
- Pockets: Two functional pockets for added practicality
- Stretch: No elastane or stretch material, which may restrict flexibility
3. Roadster Women Blue Washed Regular Fit Denim Shorts
The Roadster Blue Washed Denim Shorts offer a stylish take on casual summer dressing. Made from a blend of 98% cotton and 2% elastane, these mid-rise shorts ensure a comfortable yet structured fit with a hint of stretch for better mobility.
Key Features:
- Material: 98% cotton, 2% elastane – soft, breathable, and stretchable
- Fit: Regular fit for everyday comfort
- Rise: Mid-rise waist offering a classic, flattering silhouette
- Design: Washed denim for a slightly worn-in, trendy look
- Fit Preference: Might not appeal to those who prefer high-rise shorts
4. Popnetic Women Khaki Solid Regular Fit Pure Cotton Shorts
The Popnetic Khaki Solid Shorts are a timeless wardrobe essential designed for comfort and style. Made from 100% pure cotton, these mid-rise shorts are lightweight, breathable, and ideal for warm weather. The panelled design and folded hem lend a touch of structure and style, while the partially elasticated waistband ensures a better fit without compromising comfort.
Key Features:
- Material: 100% pure cotton – breathable, soft, and ideal for summer
- Design: Panelled style with a folded hem for a polished yet casual vibe
- Waistband: Partially elasticated waistband with belt loops for added flexibility and style options
- Fit: Regular fit with mid-rise waist for a flattering silhouette
- Maintenance: Hand-wash only, which may not be convenient for everyday wear
Whether you’re into relaxed cotton fits, edgy denim cuts, or functional cargo styles, the Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025 is your ultimate shopping destination for women’s shorts. Running from 31st May to 12th June, this mega sale brings you the hottest summer styles from top brands like Athena, Tokyo Talkies, Roadster, and Popnetic—at prices that are hard to beat. It’s the perfect time to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe with comfortable, chic, and versatile shorts tailored for every mood and occasion. Don’t miss out—stock up on your summer essentials before the best styles and deals are gone.
