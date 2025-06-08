Update your wardrobe with the latest co-ord sets trend of the season at Myntra End of Reason Sale between 31st May to 12th June. If you are looking for floral prints, office-casual blazers, or sporty two-pieces, this sale has them all to upgrade your summer wardrobe. At incredible prices and fresh arrivals from Glitchez, Sera, KOTTY BIZwear, and DressBerry, now's the perfect time to buy co-ords online. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get these fashion-forward choices at unbeatable prices.

Glitchez's strapless co-ord ensemble is ideal for creating a show-stopping fashion statement. Its fashionable pocket detail and streamlined silhouette make it give your day or night dress a cool, effortless look.

Key Features:

Strapless tube top for a cutting-edge look

Savvy pocket detailing on trousers

Streamlined silhouette for a slimming look

Summer-perfect lightweight breathable cotton fabric

Suitable for day-to-evening events.

It is not ideal for traditional or formal environments.

Blooming bright and vibrant, the Sera floral co-ord is all about easy elegance. The wrap top brings a touch of femininity, the chiffon skirt finishes it for summer parties or holidays.

Key Features:

Fuchsia pink floral print

Flowy wrap top with coordinating tie-up

Light, airy polyester material

Ideal for holiday or brunch outings

Skirt length offers supportive coverage

The wrap top would need an inner or a pin in order to have complete coverage.

Need a boss-babe look? This set of blazers and trousers by KOTTY BIZwear is your best bet for office wear and power dressing. It pairs comfort with structure through streamlined sophistication.

Key Features:

Timeless notched lapel design

Has straight-fit pants already and a full-sleeve blazer

Ideal for parties, interviews, or meeting up

Breathable and soft viscose rayon fabric

Mix-and-match options with other fashion items

Dry-cleaning might be necessary for long-term maintenance.

Add a touch of whimsy to your fashion wardrobe with this monochrome floral co-ord from DressBerry. The comfortable fit ensures relaxed vibes, and the tie-up back gives a cute appearance.

Key Features:

Sophisticated monochrome floral print

Crop top with trendy tie-up back

Relaxed fit for casual wear

Luxe soft finish polyester material

Wear as a set or pair individually

Tie-up back may not be supportive enough for all body types.

Co-ords are the new fashion favourite for style-conscious women who want effortless fashion without trying. From strapless party dresses to power suits and light bouquets, these choices from Glitchez, Sera, KOTTY BIZwear, and DressBerry have something for everyone. If you're headed out to brunch, to the workplace, or on vacation, these getups have you all dressed up with little hassle. Shop your must-haves via the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June and snag great deals on good-looking, good-feeling fashion. Your wardrobe refresh starts now.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.