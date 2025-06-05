Myntra EORS: Elevate your Formal Look with Men’s Cotton Shirts

Elegant and laid-back at the office just became a possibility with Myntra's End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. From the traditional stripes, solids, or checks, this painstakingly selected assortment of men's pure cotton formal shirts combines classic elegance with fresh style. From dependable stalwarts like INVICTUS and Thomas Scott to style-led choices from RARE RABBIT, these shirts bring a touch of sophistication to any professional workwear. Avail special offers and add a play to your formal attire without overspending.

INVICTUS's pure cotton formal shirt in a trendy mixture of blue hues provides a classic look for any formal occasion. Slim-fitting, it has a contemporary look without sacrificing comfort. Ideal for boardroom meetings or business networking.

Key Features:

Pure cotton construction of the finest quality

Slim fit for a stylish appearance

Classic button-up front

Sheen for a crisp finish

Soft, airy feel

Color will slightly fade with multiple washings.

Thomas Scott's pinstripe formal dress shirt is an office wardrobe essential. The pinstripe style and spread collar holler professionalism, ideal for business lunches or presentations. Made in ease-of-movement cotton, it is a crisp look that is simple to achieve.

Key Features:

Eye-catching pinstripe design

Spread collar for structure

Full sleeves for a formal fit

Lightweight and breathable cotton

Smart fit for everyday wear

May need ironing after the laundry.

This MISCHIEF MONKEY formal shirt is one of those hidden gems. With long sleeves and a plain style, it's ideal for daily office use. The pure cotton material ensures that it is breathable, keeping you cool and confident during long working hours.

Key Features:

Classic plain look

Long sleeves for formal occasions

Soft and pure cotton material

Perfect for office routines

Easy to match with blazers

Limited color options may not work for all wardrobes.

Make a subtle statement with RARE RABBIT's windowpane checked shirt. This is a new interpretation of formal fashion in its grid pattern and slim cut. Perfect for semi-formal or Friday office wear, the shirt goes easily with elegance and professionalism.

Key Features:

Sophisticated windowpane check style

Slim fit for a modern silhouette

Cotton for comfort

Perfect for smart-casual dress codes

Easy to pair with neutral trousers

Checks may not be suitable for highly formal events.

Formal-wear shirts are important because they should be comfortable, stylish, and able to match many occasions. All four shirts offer what you want, whether you choose solid, striped, or checked fabric. From INVICTUS’s polished blue to RARE RABBIT’s grid-patterned edge, there’s a perfect fit for every office vibe. The best part? Myntra's End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 12th June, makes it convenient to restock your formal wear without blowing a hole in your pocket. Don't miss your opportunity to look smart and feel smart — pick your favorites today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.