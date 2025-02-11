Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale: Trendy Tops for Every Occasion

Whether you want to keep it simple and go for the classic casual look or dress up to go out, Myntra got you covered. From 6th February to the 12th, get ready for shopping. We have hand-picked four fabulous tops that stand out from the rest. Great for everyday wear, easy to couple with jeans, skirts, and trousers—just perfect for those who find themselves at the forefront of fashion.

1. StyleCast Beige Square Neck Long Sleeves Top

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

StyleCast brings to your wardrobe a modishly cut Beige Top in a Square Neckline, Long Sleeves, and an attention-grabbing Pleated and Gathered Surface. This is an ivory-colored top in a neutral shade of beige that will just go perfectly with denim, skirts, or even tailored trousers.

Key Features:

Fabric: Woven polyester makes up this top, softly textured to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Fit: Long sleeves combined with the regular fit make for a great silhouette.

Design: Featuring a square neck with a touch of sophistication with the pleated detailing.

Note: Some of you may not be a fan of the pleated detailing, especially if you are into simple designs and want to go in for something that looks minimalist.

2. SASSAFRAS Black Ribbed Square Neck Fitted Top

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of sophistication; add a touch of modern elegance with this SASSAFRAS black ribbed square-neck fitted top. Dress it up with a skirt or with a pair of jeans; this will surely be one that turns heads.

Material: Made from cotton-polyester blend for durability and comfort.

Top: The top features a ribbed design and will fit snugly, thereby making your silhouette very flattering to the body.

Note: The fitted style may feel constrictive to a person who is accustomed to looser, more relaxed clothing, especially in the chest or waist areas.

3. H&M Long Sleeved Jersey Top

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

H&M always comes to mind when talking about effortless style, and the Long-sleeved Jersey Top is no exception. Whether you are running errands, heading to work, or even just grabbing coffee with your buddies, how you want to wear this is entirely up to you.

Key Features:

Material: Made from the soft jersey blend of polyester and elastane, this would feel good next to the skin and stretch with your body.

Design: The square-shaped, long-sleeved shirt presents a very slenderizing profile with the neat line going down.

Fit: It fits well without being too tight; just the right amount of structure.

Note: Those who are comfortable wearing loose or very casual dresses may feel uncomfortable in a fitted design because this will be felt as quite tight.

4. Trendyol Abstract Printed One Shoulder Top

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Trendyol Abstract Printed One Shoulder Top will definitely give you a place in the world of fashion with its uniqueness. Gathering detailing and ong sleeves give this top a sense of structure, ensuring that it can be worn for a variety of occasions, from casual outings to dinner parties.

Key Features:

Design: The abstract print with a one-shoulder neckline combo makes for a bold statement piece.

Fabric: Made from a comfortable blend of polyester and elastane, it's good for all-day wearing.

Note: One-shoulder styling may not be ideal for those preferring a traditional neckline or needing something a bit more modest for certain occasions.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from 6–12 February is the best time ever to renew your wardrobe with some of the hottest trends this season. Take a minute and go through Myntra's fabulous collection during the Fashion Carnival Sale to get the best deals on these trendy tops. Do not miss out on such amazing offers. Shop between 6th to 12th February and score big on fashion must-haves for your wardrobe.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.