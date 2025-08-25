Myntra Women Printed Co-Ords - Stylish Sets From Garage Sale
Discover Myntra women’s printed co-ords from the Garage Sale. Explore floral, tropical, and statement designs that bring style, comfort, and versatility to your wardrobe for casual and festive occasions.
Myntra Garage Sale starting from 23 to 25 August offers an assortment of women printed co-ords, featuring the brightest patterns and best fitting silhouettes. With floral patterns to conversation and tropical prints, these sets are great on casual occasions and on travel days or special events. The saving time investing in co-ords is not always styling but also you are perfectly coordinated and trendy. Here are some of the printed co-ords you must eye check on in Myntra Garage sale.
Here&Now Red Floral Cotton Co-Ords
Image source - Myntra.com
This is a red floral cotton co-ord set by Here&Now to add charm to your wardrobe. One can wear it on casual outings and also on easy get-togethers because of the bright print and breathable fabric.
Key features:
- Made from soft cotton for breathable comfort
- Floral red print adds freshness and vibrancy
- Easy-to-wear set for quick and effortless styling
- Versatile enough for both casual and festive wear
- Bright color may fade with repeated washes
Roadster Tropical Printed Tie Up Co-Ords
Image source - Myntra.com
The Roadster printed co-ord set is meant to give a bold breezy look. Perfect on vacations or leisure weekends, it has matching pants and a tie-up shirt. Ride in this carefree manner.
Key features:
- Tropical print adds energy and a holiday vibe
- Tie-up shirt design brings a modern twist
- Trousers provide comfort and easy movement
- Perfect choice for vacations or summer wear
- May not suit formal or office occasions
Alamode By Akanksha White Floral Coord Set
Image source - Myntra.com
This Alamode By Akanksha white Taisiya statement floral coord set adds delicacy to the modernity. With the flower design, it has a refreshing feel and is appropriate in special occasions and elegant events. This piece is something to consider especially in your collection.
Key features:
- Statement floral print for an elegant touch
- White base adds sophistication and versatility
- Flattering silhouette enhances the body gracefully
- Suitable for festive and semi-formal occasions
- Light color may need extra care to avoid stains
Roadster Conversational Printed Co-Ords
Image source - Myntra.com
This stylish printed co-ord set by Roadster. Its unusual design and fit leads to its comfort and thus, it can be worn during casual events and weekends. Add to your wardrobe this exclusive set.
Key features:
- Conversational print offers a fun and trendy vibe
- Comfortable fit makes it easy to wear all day
- Coordinated set simplifies styling instantly
- Pairs well with casual footwear and accessories
- Print may feel too bold for minimal styling tastes
Printed coords are an absolute must-have by women who adore a stylish and comfortable approach to fashion. The Myntra Garage Sale is ready with a bunch of floral, tropical and conversational sets that can instantly take your wardrobe to the next level. Whether worn as part of day to day or as evening glamour, these co-ords mix style with practicality in the best way, keeping one always dressed in coordinated style. Visit the Myntra Garage sale 23 to 25 August and buy beautiful printed co-ords at best prices.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
