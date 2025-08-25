Myntra Women Printed Co-Ords - Stylish Sets From Garage Sale

Myntra Garage Sale starting from 23 to 25 August offers an assortment of women printed co-ords, featuring the brightest patterns and best fitting silhouettes. With floral patterns to conversation and tropical prints, these sets are great on casual occasions and on travel days or special events. The saving time investing in co-ords is not always styling but also you are perfectly coordinated and trendy. Here are some of the printed co-ords you must eye check on in Myntra Garage sale.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This is a red floral cotton co-ord set by Here&Now to add charm to your wardrobe. One can wear it on casual outings and also on easy get-togethers because of the bright print and breathable fabric.

Key features:

Made from soft cotton for breathable comfort

Floral red print adds freshness and vibrancy

Easy-to-wear set for quick and effortless styling

Versatile enough for both casual and festive wear

Bright color may fade with repeated washes

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Roadster printed co-ord set is meant to give a bold breezy look. Perfect on vacations or leisure weekends, it has matching pants and a tie-up shirt. Ride in this carefree manner.

Key features:

Tropical print adds energy and a holiday vibe

Tie-up shirt design brings a modern twist

Trousers provide comfort and easy movement

Perfect choice for vacations or summer wear

May not suit formal or office occasions

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This Alamode By Akanksha white Taisiya statement floral coord set adds delicacy to the modernity. With the flower design, it has a refreshing feel and is appropriate in special occasions and elegant events. This piece is something to consider especially in your collection.

Key features:

Statement floral print for an elegant touch

White base adds sophistication and versatility

Flattering silhouette enhances the body gracefully

Suitable for festive and semi-formal occasions

Light color may need extra care to avoid stains

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This stylish printed co-ord set by Roadster. Its unusual design and fit leads to its comfort and thus, it can be worn during casual events and weekends. Add to your wardrobe this exclusive set.

Key features:

Conversational print offers a fun and trendy vibe

Comfortable fit makes it easy to wear all day

Coordinated set simplifies styling instantly

Pairs well with casual footwear and accessories

Print may feel too bold for minimal styling tastes

Printed coords are an absolute must-have by women who adore a stylish and comfortable approach to fashion. The Myntra Garage Sale is ready with a bunch of floral, tropical and conversational sets that can instantly take your wardrobe to the next level. Whether worn as part of day to day or as evening glamour, these co-ords mix style with practicality in the best way, keeping one always dressed in coordinated style. Visit the Myntra Garage sale 23 to 25 August and buy beautiful printed co-ords at best prices.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.