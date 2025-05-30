One-Piece Wonder: 4 Basic Jumpsuits from Myntra You’ll Want to Live In

Looking to make your clothes drawer better with easy but stylish outfits? Basic jumpsuits are great for simple style, comfort, and mixing and matching. From fun prints to neat shirt collars, these single pieces are ideal for quick coffee trips to relaxed Fridays. We've picked out four great ones from Myntra—from brands like Anouk, SASSAFRAS, STYLECAST X KASSUALLY, and ESPYR by Tokyo Talkies to show you how to dress them up, wear them out, and love wearing them.

Anouk's Printed Basic Jumpsuit mixes fun prints with neat form. It's loose so it's easy to wear for brunches or walks. Pair it with big loop earrings, tan sandals, and a straw bag for a natural daytime look. You can also add a jean jacket and sunglasses for a more street style.

Key Features:

Eye-catching all-over print

Loose but shaped waist

Breathable fabric feels good all day

Simple to fancy up or keep low-key

Bold prints might not be for minimalists.

This all-black piece from SASSAFRAS is a must-have in the closet. Its simple lines and dark color make it a blank space for fun accessories. Dress it with heels and a big necklace for a fancy night out, or with sneakers and a small bag for a casual look. It’s perfect for day-to-night changes.

Key Features:

Sharp, all-black look

Made to fit well

Fits both formal and casual looks

Light, easy-to-care-for fabric

It can seem too simple without extras.

STYLECAST X KASSUALLY's Blue Shirt Collar Jumpsuit has a fresh, tidy style. With its collar and buttons, it looks smart. Wear it with white sneakers and a backpack for school, or dress it up with gold loops and nude heels for eating out. It's cool blue keeps it breezy all summer.

Key Features:

Shirt-collar top for a neat touch

Buttons in front for different looks

Smart but relaxed style

Soft, airy cotton mix

Might need ironing to keep the collar sharp.

This ESPYR basic jumpsuit is for those who love a simple look. It’s clean cut and straightforward, perfect for quickly looking sharp. Use a belt to show off the waist or put on a short blazer. Pair with ankle boots or flat shoes, based on your style. This is your go-to every day of the week.

Key Features:

Sharp, simple design

Good for wearing with jackets or extras

Focus on comfort in fit and fabric

Great for many looks

Without dressing up, you might look too basic for fancy places.

One Jumpsuit, Endless Style. When you find the right jumpsuit, it covers a whole outfit while keeping you comfy and stylish. These four from Myntra—each with their own style—show that simple doesn’t mean boring. Whether you’re stepping out for coffee, at work, or heading out for the weekend, a jumpsuit might be just what you need. From Anouk's lively prints to SASSAFRAS's classic black, STYLECAST X KASSUALLY's smart utility, and ESPYR by Tokyo Talkies's simple elegance, there's a jumpsuit for everyone. Style it your way, add your favorite extras, and wear what makes you feel like you.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.