Pleated Midi Skirt: Classic Style & Contemporary Fit

Pleated midi skirts come in a variety of styles, each decorated with unique features that will handle diversified fashion tastes. From solid-colored designs to rich textures such as satin and polyester, pleated skirts are not at a loss when it comes to styling. The midi length and flared hemline create a flattering shape, while the pleated detailing creates volume and adds interest to the general design.

1. MANGO Accordion Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Image source: Myntra.com



In grey, this Accordion Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt is an elegant and stylish choice for any casual outing. The dress has been detailed with accordion pleats throughout, bringing in depth and flow within the style of the skirt and shaping a flattering outcome. The item has a midi length and a slip-on closure at the back for ease and comfort. Its flared hem adds to the elegant design of this skirt, which is versatile and easy to style with tops and shoes.

Key Features:

Design: Accordion pleated detail with a flared hem

Length: Midi length for a classic look

Closure: Slip-on for easy wear

Fabric: 100% Polyester for durability and ease of care

Occasion: Casual, perfect for day-to-day wear

Fit: Runs a little tight in the hips for those with fuller hips due to the pleated design.

2. Oxolloxo -Accordion Pleats Plus Size Midi Skirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Add some excitement to your curves with the Oxolloxo Accordion Pleats Plus Size Midi Skirt. Designed with a solid pink pleated exterior, the piece has an elasticized waistband with a slip-on closure for the best fit.

Key Features:

Design: Pleated tiered design with flared hem

Closure: Elasticated waistband with slip-on closure for a comfortable fit

Fabric: Polyester for a smooth finish and easy maintenance

Fit: Plus-size designed for curvy women, offers a flattering fit

Fit: It might not stretch well at the waist due to the elastic waistband for some body types.

3. Uptownie Lite - Plus Size Green Solid Accordion Pleated Satin Flared Midi Skirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Uptownie Lite's Plus Size Green Accordion Pleated Satin Flared Midi Skirt combines style and comfort. A wide, partially elastic waistband with zip and hook-and-eye closure creates a perfect fit. Made with an expandable-contracting style in pleats, this dress will fit to any body and still look phenomenal at any size—a very great skirt for everything: it always has a stunning shape and won't wrinkle, making it easy to slip into your travels.

Key Features:

Design: Accordion pleats with satin finish and flared hem

Closure: Zip and hook-and-eye closure with a partially elasticated waistband

Fabric: Satin for a smooth, wrinkle-free look

Fabric: Satin may require delicate handling to avoid damage from sharp objects or rough surfaces.

4. Berrylush - Yellow High-Rise Pleated Flared Midi Skirt

Image source: Myntra.com



Add some brightness to your outfit with this Yellow High-Rise Pleated Flared Midi Skirt by Berrylush. The styling for this skirt includes a high-rise elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for a comfortable fit. The pleat detailing and flared hem create a flattering shape, while the solid yellow colorway adds vibrancy to your look.

Key Features:

Design: High-rise pleated design featuring a flared hem

Fabric: 100% Polyester for easy maintenance

Fit: Flattering fit for all body types

Color: Bright yellow might not go well with every complexion.

The pleated midi skirt is a very versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe. Whether you're dressing up for that special occasion or simply going for the casual look, its pleated design and perfect fit ensure that you're making a statement with your fashion sense. If you want something that's at the nexus of fashion and comfort—and not to mention practicality—then a pleated midi skirt is good in the collection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.